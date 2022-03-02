Kansas men’s basketball lost on the road to the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday 74-64 after grabbing just 35 rebounds and losing the rebounding battle by 12 against the top rebounding team in the Big 12.
Kansas came into the matchup averaging 37.4 rebounds per game, second in the Big 12 behind TCU. The Horned Frogs have a +9 rebounding margin and average over 39 rebounds and 13 offensive rebounds per game, leading the Big 12 in all categories.
"I thought that they were dominant,” coach Bill Self said. “As far as the way they rebounded the ball and we didn't at all. They were so much more athletic and quicker to it.”
TCU eclipsed both its total rebounding and offensive rebounding averages against Kansas, grabbing 47 total rebounds and 19 offensive rebounds. The Horned Frogs’ 19 offensive rebounds were just four fewer than what Kansas collected on the defensive end.
“They kept balls alive and certainly did a much better job on the offensive glass than we did on the defensive glass. I don't know, what did we get? 20 defensive rebounds and they got 19 offensive rebounds, something like that. So that's obviously a formula for disaster,” Self said.
The Horned Frogs converted those second-chance opportunities into offense, scoring 13 second-chance points while the Jayhawks scored only five.
“We let them play to their strengths and we can’t,” Self said. “We're not talented enough or good enough to let a team that is so good at stealing points on the glass, steal points on the glass.”
Kansas drops to 23-6 and suffers back-to-back losses for the first time this season. The Jayhawks headed into the matchup as a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology.
"I can't believe that we're on the line for [the] one seed after that tonight,” Self said. “But I guess we control our own destiny if you're going to win out."
Kansas also loses ground on claiming the Big 12 conference title as the Jayhawks are now a half-game behind the Baylor Bears in the standings. The Jayhawks need to win their next two games to earn at least a share of the title.
“We’ve got to win these last two games,” sophomore forward Jalen Wilson said. “We came way too far to let somebody else take what we’ve earned.”
Kansas heads home to play TCU again on Thursday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.