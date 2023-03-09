After Kansas women’s basketball swept TCU in the regular season, the tenth-seeded Horned Frogs defeated the seventh-seeded Jayhawks 57-52. This ends Kansas’ Big 12 Tournament run. Junior guard Chandler Prater led all-scorers with 21 points.
Senior guard Holly Kersgieter opened the game with a steal and Chandler Prater converted the turnover into points to snatch the first points of the game. Emily Fisher made a three-pointer, but the Jayhawks recovered with a 6-0 scoring run led by Kersigieter, which built an 8-3 lead.
However, a quick transition, a steal and an offensive rebound allowed the Horned Frogs to take the lead 10-9. Kansas and TCU went back and forth for the rest of the quarter ending the first quarter tied 15-15.
The second quarter continued the aggressive offensive play with back-and-forth baskets to make the score 19-19. The Kansas defense forced a turnover, allowing Prater to capitalize with a made bucket.
Throughout the rest of the second quarter, both teams traded bucket after bucket until Prater, who shot 60% from the field, took matters into her own hands and made a 5-0 scoring run to put Kansas in front.
Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin made a layup off of a Horned Frog turnover to go into halftime in the lead 32-28.
The second half began with TCU stepping on the gas, grabbing offensive rebounds for a three-pointer and pushing the ball in transition for another three-pointer to make the score 35-34 in favor of the Horned Frogs.
Kansas continued to recover and tie the game, but two back-to-back three-point baskets put TCU in front to end the third quarter, 47-43.
The Jayhawks opened the fourth quarter with senior center Taiyanna Jackson making a layup and a free throw, but the Horned Frogs rallied to snatch a 4-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 51-46 with 6:54 to go.
After missed shots by both teams, TCU found their cadence first and went on a 7-0 scoring run to end the game 57-52.