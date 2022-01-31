Kansas women’s basketball rallied as a team to will itself to a commanding 68-54 win over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Saturday’s win was a momentum builder for Kansas as it found success without sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, who missed the previous game at Iowa State with an illness.
While the Jayhawks missed a valuable member from their big three, others stepped up to provide Kansas with the energy it needed to win on the road.
The three players who gave Oklahoma State the most included junior guard Holly Kersgieter, junior center Taiyanna Jackson, and redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater. These three made it look easy for Kansas, as Kersgieter, the leading 3-point shooter for Kansas this season, finished with a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double, while Prater totaled 13 points.
The paint gave Kansas its biggest advantage. The Jayhawks have dominated the paint all season and kept that up against Oklahoma State. Kansas outscored Oklahoma State 34-14, with Jackson being a major factor down low for Kansas.
Jackson continued her dominance in the paint, as she grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots from the Cowgirls. Jackson, along with the rest of the KU defense, held Oklahoma State to 20%, shooting 16-80 from the field.
While Kansas didn’t have the most effective first half on offense, its stout defense was enough for the Jayhawks to keep distance between themselves and the Cowgirls. Jackson had a few key defensive plays as Kansas closed out the first half on top. With just 45 seconds left in the first half, Jackson grabbed a rebound and scored the layup giving Kansas a ten-point lead.
Oklahoma State collected 20 offensive rebounds, but it wasn’t enough, as it took 60 shots during the game. Kansas held on to the majority of missed shots, not allowing Oklahoma State many second-chance scoring opportunities. The Jayhawks tallied 44 defensive rebounds and held OSU to only 11 second-chance points.
Team defense from Kansas allowed it to run away with the lead. Kansas held Oklahoma State to six field goals in the first half, as they went into the break up 28-20. From that point on, Kansas found its rhythm offensively as they put the pressure on the Cowgirls.
The Jayhawks battle the Cowgirls again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a rematch in Lawrence, Kansas. Catch the game on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.