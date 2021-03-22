Kansas tennis returned back to Lawrence after a close loss to the Shockers 4-3. The Jayhawks took on the Kansas State Wildcats at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Sunday and came out on top 4-1.
Sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde started out doubles play and won their match 6-1. Junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni also defeated their opponents 6-1.
Juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming were in the process of their doubles match when the Jayhawks claimed the doubles point from the Wildcats, but their match would go unfinished.
In singles play, Manu started off against redshirt sophomore Rosanna Maffei and won 6-4 and 6-0. Karvouni was able to follow her teammates footsteps and defeat senior Margot Decker 6-1 and 6-2. The Jayhawks were now up 3-0 over Kansas State.
Kansas State’s junior Maria Linares defeated Ngounoue 6-4 and 6-3. Luckily, Deming was able to grab another point for the Jayhawks, defeating sophomore Ioana Gheorghita 6-4 and 6-3.
Both Smagina and Lagarde were in the process of their singles matches when the Jayhawks claimed the fourth point over the Wildcats, ending the match between the rivals 4-1 and left the two with unfinished matches. The Jayhawks are now 6-6 on the season.
Kansas will now travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Friday, March 26 at 1 p.m.