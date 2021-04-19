Kansas tennis continued its weekend at the Jayhawk Tennis Center against Oklahoma State to conclude the regular season. The Jayhawks fell to the Cowboys, 4-2.
“I want to thank our loyal fans who have continued to show up this season for our team physically and from afar," Kansas tennis coach Todd Chapman said. "With COVID and the difficulties that have come with it, your support makes a huge difference to our program.
"I can say we have fallen short this season from where we want to be and where we expect to be, but I can promise all of you better days are ahead and we will be back better than ever in the future."
To start the day off in doubles play, the Cowboys first win 6-2 from sophomores Alana Wolfberg and Lenka Stara over junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni.
The second doubles match was between junior Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and freshman Daniella Medvedeva who defeated Kansas’ sophomore Carmen Roxana Manua and junior Tiffany Largarde 6-2.
Juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming were playing their match against sophomore Dariya Detkovskaya and sophomore Ayumi Miyamoto when the Cowboys grabbed the first two points in doubles play and went up 1-0 over the Jayhawks.
Headed into singles play, Kansas was able to grab two points with Lagarde winning over Stara 6-3, 6-4 and Ngounouse winning in a tough match against Wolfberg 6-4 and 7-5.
The next win’s from Oklahoma State came from Thamchaiwat defeating Smagina 6-4, 6-2 and Medvedeva over Deming 6-1 and 7-5. The Cowboys now had a 3-2 lead over the Jayhawks.
Manu and Miyamoto closed out the long day with an intense match where Miyamoto came out on top 7-6, 4-6 and 6-3 leaving Karvouni and Detkovskaya’s match unfinished when the Cowboys won 4-2 over the Jayhawks.