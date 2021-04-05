Kansas tennis took on Kansas State in a close match on Saturday at the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. The Jayhawks fell to the Wildcats, 4-3.
The day started with doubles play with junior Tiffany Lagarde and sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu where they fell to the Wildcats duo 6-2. Junior Malkia Ngounoue and junior Julia Deming grabbed the first doubles win for the Jayhawks 6-1.
The determining doubles point was between junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni against Wildcats’ sophomore Karine-Marion Job and junior Maria Linares. The match went into a tiebreaker where Smagina and Karvouni defeated the duo, 7-6 (7-4).
Headed into singles play, Marion-Job went up against Smagina and made the match 1-1 defeating Smagina at 6-0 and 6-4. Kansas State’s junior Anna Turco defeated Deming 6-3 and 6-1, giving the Wildcats a 2-1 lead over the Jayhawks.
Manu was able to bring the match to 2-2 by defeating freshman Manami Ukita in sets of 6-4 and 6-4. Karvouni defeated senior Lilla Barzó as well, winning 6-3 and 6-4.
The match came back to 3-3 when Linares beat Ngounoue with set scores of 6-4 and 7-6 (7-1).
Lagarde’s single match was the determining factor for the Jayhawks win over the Wildcats. Sophomore Ioana Gheorghita took the opening set 7-5 while Lagarde was able to take the second set 7-6 (1-7). Gheorghita tallied the win at 6-4 over Lagarde.
The Jayhawks will return on April 9 against Texas to begin their four-match home stretch before the Big 12 Championships in Waco, Texas on April 22-25.