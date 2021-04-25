Kansas tennis took on No. 8 Kansas State in the opening round of the Big 12 Women's Tennis Championship. The Jayhawks beat the Wildcats 4-3 on Thursday to head to the quarterfinals against No. 1 Texas on Friday.
Doubles play set the tone for the Jayhawks against the Wildcats. The doubles point was rested between Kansas State’s sophomore Ioana Gheorghita and junior Maria Linares against juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming, where the Jayhawks fell 6-2.
Sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu started off singles play strong and brought the match to one all. After senior Lilla Barzo’s win over junior Tiffany Lagarde 6-1, 0-6 and 6-4, the Wildcats went up 2-1 overall.
Eventually the two rivals came to three all where the fate of the overall winner came down to Ngounoue and sophomore Karine-Marion Job’s singles match.
Ngounoue took the opening game 7-6 but Job responded 5-7 in the following game to force a third. Ngounoue was able to beat Job 7-5 and help the Jayhawks take the 4-3 win over the Wildcats to head to the quarterfinals.
The Jayhawks then took on the Longhorns Friday evening and lost 4-0 in the quarterfinals to end their Big 12 Tournament run.
Freshmen Lulu Sun and Kylie Collins concluded their match against junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni 6-2. Ngounoue and Deming also fell to Texas’ seniors Anna Turati and Fernanda Labrana 6-2. The Longhorns now had a 1-0 lead over the Jayhawks headed into singles play.
Texas increased its lead to 2-0 with Texas’ freshman Charlotte Chavatipon defeating Karvouni 6-0 and 6-0. Sun beat Manu 6-2 and 6-4 now up 3-0 against Kansas.
Labrana’s 6-1 and 6-3 defeat of Deming on court six sealed the 4-0 win for the Longhorns over the Jayhawks.