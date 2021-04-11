Kansas tennis took on No. 2 ranked Texas on Friday evening at the Jayhawks Tennis Center and fell to the Longhorns, 6-1.
Texas was able to grab the first point from the Jayhawks by winning the first two double matches 6-4. The match of junior Malkia Ngounoue and junior Julia Deming went unfinished at 4-5 when the Longhorns went up 1-0 over the Jayhawks.
To start off singles play, sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu was defeated by Texas’ freshman Charlotte Chavatipon 6-2 and 6-1. Sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni fell to freshman Kylie Collins 6-3 and 6-1.
Looking to bounce back as the Longhorns held a 3-0 lead over the Jayhawks, junior Tiffany Lagarde was unable to get the job done against senior Fernanda Labrana falling 6-2 and 7-5.
Luckily, junior Sonia Smagina was able to put the Jayhawks on the board winning 3-6, 7-6 (13-11), 1-0 (10-2) in a thrilling match against senior Anna Turati.
The final match of the day led the Longhorns to their win over the Jayhawks. Deming fell to freshman Malaika Rapolu in a close match 7-6 (13-11) and 7-6 (7-2).
The Jayhawks will return to action this weekend on Sunday at noon against Baylor at the Jayhawks Tennis Center.