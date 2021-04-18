The Kansas tennis team fell to the No. 24 ranked Oklahoma Sooners Friday evening at the Jayhawk Tennis Center 6-1.
The two teams battled off in doubles first with juniors Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming defeating seniors Camila Romero and Martina Capurro 6-1. Sophomore Carmen Corley and junior Ivana Corley of Oklahoma defeated junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni 6-3.
The determining doubles point rested between sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde against freshman Dana Guzman and junior Kianah Motosono. The Jayhawks fell to the pair 6-4 and the Sooners took a 1-0 lead.
Headed into singles, Manu looked to add a point for the Jayhawks but was unable to as she fell to I. Corley 6-1 and 6-1.
Smagina also fell to the C. Corley 6-2 and 6-1. Deming was unable to beat junior Marcelia Podlinska of Oklahoma and went down 6-1 and 6-4. The Sooners now had a 4-0 lead over the Jayhawks.
Karvouni contested in a close match against Capurro but was unable to come out on top in the end. Karvouni lost 6-2, 7-5.
Seeking the Jayhawks first point of the day still, Lagarde was able to do so when she defeated Oklahoma’s Motosono in a close match 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12-10).
Headed into the final match of the day with the Sooners ahead 5-1, Ngounoue ended the day in another close match, although losing to Guzman 7-5, 6-6 (6-3).
The Jayhawks will conclude their regular season at home on Sunday, April 18 at noon against Oklahoma State.