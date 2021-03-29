The Kansas women’s tennis team faced off against both West Virginia and Iowa State this weekend.
The Jayhawks were able to walk away with a strong 6-1 win over the Mountaineers Friday afternoon at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts.
Junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni fell to West Virginia’s freshman Nadya Maslova and junior Anastasia Bovolskaia 6-2. Junior Malkia Ngounoue and junior Julia Deming were able to grab a win for the Jayhawks over freshman Momoko Nagato and freshman Amber Fuller, 6-4.
Sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde’s match went uncontested when the Jayhawks took the 1-0 lead before they headed into singles play.
In singles play, Deming won by walkover. Karvouni was able to win her match 6-1 and 6-2. Ngounoue added to the victories with a win of 6-1 and 6-3 over her opponent as well as Manu winning her match 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3.
The Jayhawks were now above the Mountaineers in a 5-0 lead when Bovolskaia put the Mountaineers on the board with a thrilling win over Smagina 6-4 in the first set and 3-6 in the second. Bovolskaia took the match in the third set.
Lagarde topped off the day for the Jayhawks with a win over West Virginia’s senior Anne-Sophie Courteau with set scores of 6-3 and 6-3.
Against Iowa State to kick off the day with doubles play, partners junior Sonia Smagina and sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni took on Iowa State’s freshman Miska Kadleckova and freshman Naklo Thasaporn. The duo lost 6-1.
Sophomore Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Tiffany Lagarde went up against senior Maty Cancini and sophomore Sofia Cabezas and lost 6-3. Junior Malkia Ngounoue and junior Julia Deming were tied in their match 4-4 when the Cyclones took the doubles point to move into singles play, 1-0.
Karvouni was able to grab the Jayhawks first win of the day in her singles match with sets of 6-2 and 6-0.
The other three singles matches were tallied to the Cyclones as Ngounoue and Lagarde were unable to finish their matches.
The Jayhawks are now 7-7 on the season. Kansas looks to bounce back against in-state rival Kansas State on April 3 at 1:30 p.m.