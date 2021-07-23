The Big 12 Conference has gotten smaller as of Friday as the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma are set to announce their departures from the Big 12 to Big 12 officials on Monday as first reported by Horns247.
BREAKING: #Texas and #Oklahoma - the founding members of the @Big12Conference - are leaving the league, sources tell https://t.co/RFQ2dWVupn.https://t.co/K0WFqSfSeT.— Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) July 23, 2021
Oklahoma and Texas will then join the SEC and will therefore not renew the league's grant of rights when they expire in 2025.
This was one day after the eight other schools were on a call in regards to the Oklahoma and Texas situation. Big 12 officials from the eight other schools are still committed to move forward with the competition they have scheduled as Texas and Oklahoma will not leave the league until 2025.
As for Kansas, it has started the process of potential realignment as it has reached out to the Big Ten Conference. However, the process is still in the works and nothing has been finalized for Kansas. The administration is being proactive however, as time is not on their side.
Kansas was part of the original group that founded the Big 12 along with Oklahoma and Texas and four other schools: those being Oklahoma State University, Kansas State University, Iowa State University and Baylor University.
This realignment would be the first that the Big 12 has seen since 2012, when the University of Missouri left the conference and West Virginia University and TCU came in.