Kansas men’s basketball fell to the Texas Longhorns 84-59 Saturday, the team's first game of the new year.
The 25-point loss was the largest margin of defeat in Bill Self’s 18 years at the helm of the Jayhawks, and marked the team’s first conference loss of the 2020-21 season.
Kansas finished the matchup shooting just 31% from the floor, including a 3-for-23 clip from behind the arc. Texas finished 30-for-61 and shot 46% from three-point range.
Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson finished the game with 20 points and 7 rebounds, going 6-for-13. For the Longhorns, junior guard Courtney Ramey scored 18 points and 4 rebounds.
Texas and its athleticism caused a lot of initial problems for KU, with UT scoring 42% and going 14-for-33 in the first half, compared to Kansas’ 32% and 11-for-34.
Kansas struggled with its shooting in the beginning, especially from beyond the arc. In the first 15 minutes of the game, the Jayhawks were dry from the field, going 0-3 for 0% until junior guard Ochai Agbaji finally broke the seal with less than one minute to go in the half.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett provided a strong defensive presence against the Longhorns in the first half, notching three steals and two defensive rebounds.
The Texas Longhorns started out hot and started to hold the lead early, thanks to the efforts of sophomore forward Kai Jones with 12 points in the first half. Jones shared the wealth with Ramey who had 10 points before the break.
Agbaji unsuccessfully tried to catch up to the Longhorns in the first half even though he steadied the team with 11 points before the break. The Longhorns never left their lead, going into the half 37-29.
One of the primary factors in Kansas’ offensive struggle was bench players getting no successful action on the court. With freshman guard Bryce Thompson out with an injury and lackluster performances across the board, this made KU rely on its starting five.
Kansas’ big man junior forward David McCormack had a dull first half, giving redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot the opportunity to start in the second half. Self, Kansas men’s basketball coach, chose not to allow McCormack back into the game until Lightfoot found himself in foul trouble at the seven-minute mark.
Redshirt freshman guard Jalen Wilson seemed to wake up in the second half, scoring the Jayhawks’ second three-pointer of the game. Wilson scored nine straight points at the beginning of the second half.
However, even with Wilson’s drive, the Longhorns were able to go on unstoppable scoring runs that the Jayhawks weren’t able to answer.
The Jayhawks began to play small in the second half with five guards on the floor. Freshman guard Tyon Grant-Foster, sophomore Tristan Enaruna and redshirt freshman Dajuan Harris all saw some playing time in an attempt to close in on the Longhorns.
Kansas went on a five-minute drought in the second half, allowing Texas to bring on a 20+ point lead.
Texas’ defense was strong throughout the entire game, suffocating the Kansas offense. The Longhorns recorded seven total steals, two blocks, and 36 defensive rebounds.
With less than four minutes to go, Self put more bench players out for an opportunity to get some minutes. KU bench players scored only 10 points, compared to Texas’s 23.
Kansas will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, next to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m.