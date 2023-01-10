The Texas Longhorns defeated No. 23 Kansas women’s basketball 72-59 in Austin, Texas, in Moody Center. The Jayhawks are 12-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
Senior guard Holly Kersgieter led with 20 points and surpassed 1,300 career points in the first quarter. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson with 19 points and 12 rebounds which marks her tenth double-double. Texas grad student guard Shaylee Gonzales had game-high 26 points.
Texas grad student guard Sonya Morris scored the first two buckets to open the game. The Jayhawks quickly tied the score at four with a pair of free throws and Jackson’s layup.
After a 6-0 scoring run by the Longhorns, the Jayhawks countered with the first Kansas three-pointer of the game by junior guard Wyvette Mayberry, bringing the Jayhawks within three at 10-7.
Coming out of the under-five-minute timeout, Kansas came out slow and made two points for the rest of the first quarter. Texas took advantage and ran up the score to end the quarter 18-11.
The Jayhawks and the Longhorns traded made baskets to open the second quarter. After some back-and-forth, Kansas rallied to create a 5-0 scoring run to put Texas on their heels; however, the Longhorns extended their lead to make the score 30-18 due to three jumpers and two free throws.
Kersgieter attacked the rim to put up free throws and a layup to give the Jayhawks momentum into the locker room. However, the Longhorns got the last shot with a jumper with seven seconds left, making the score 41-29 at halftime.
Coming out of the locker room, the Jayhawks quickened the pace and willed a key 7-0 scoring run, led by Mayberry, making the score 43-39. The Longhorns responded with another scoring run, but Jackson made two layups to end quarter three 54-47.
Texas and Kansas battled back and forth to start the fourth quarter. The Longhorns broke away first and battled to get a 7-0 scoring run, extending their lead to 68-53.
Coming out of a media timeout, Jackson gets her 19th point of the game with a desperately needed layup. The Longhorns remain in control for the rest of the game, but Kersgieter’s free throw will end the game at 72-59.
Next up, the Kansas Jayhawks will stay on the road in Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Sooners on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.