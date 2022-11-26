Texas Tech swept Kansas in Lubbock, Tex. at the United Supermarkets Arena on Nov. 25.
The Jayhawks finished the regular season 18-10 and 8-8 in the Big 12. Grad middle blocker Lauren Dooley had seven kills for a match-high .636 hitting percentage.
The Red Raiders opened up the match with a strong 4-0 scoring run to give Texas Tech an early lead. The Jayhawks countered the early aggressiveness with their own kills to make the score 10-12.
However, Texas Tech continued offensive dominance and went on a 5-0 run, with three errors committed by Kansas, which forced a Kansas timeout at 17-10. The Jayhawks got a few more points until the Red Raiders went on a 6-2 scoring run to end the first set, 25-15.
The second set opened with back-and-forth play. After multiple ties and constant lead changes, Texas Tech went on a 5-0 scoring run to make the score 11-8 which forced a Kansas timeout.
The Red Raiders continued to dominate offensively to create another 5-0 scoring run to create a strong 10-18 lead over the Jayhawks. Kansas secured a 3-0 scoring run to try to come back, but Texas Tech had two blocks, an error by the Jayhawks and a kill to continue their lead.
Kansas created a last-minute rally, but the Red Raiders ended the second set, 25-16.
The third set opens with aggressive back-and-forth play with neither team gaining more than a 4-point lead. Kill after kill, Texas Tech created a 4-0 scoring run due to two kills, an error and an ace. Kansas tied the Red Raiders up at 17-17 with two 3-0 scoring runs.
After a Texas Tech timeout at 20-20, Kansas began to take the lead at 23-22, but the Red Raiders remained composed and ended the match, 25-23.
Next up, the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Selection Show is on Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.