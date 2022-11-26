LAWRENCE, KS - 09.09.2022 - Kansas Volleyball vs Nevada Las Vegas

LAWRENCE, KS - September 9, 2022 - during a game between University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels and the Kansas Jayhawks at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics 

 KU Athletics

Texas Tech swept Kansas in Lubbock, Tex. at the United Supermarkets Arena on Nov. 25. 

The Jayhawks finished the regular season 18-10 and 8-8 in the Big 12. Grad middle blocker Lauren Dooley had seven kills for a match-high .636 hitting percentage.

The Red Raiders opened up the match with a strong 4-0 scoring run to give Texas Tech an early lead. The Jayhawks countered the early aggressiveness with their own kills to make the score 10-12.

However, Texas Tech continued offensive dominance and went on a 5-0 run, with three errors committed by Kansas, which forced a Kansas timeout at 17-10. The Jayhawks got a few more points until the Red Raiders went on a 6-2 scoring run to end the first set, 25-15. 

The second set opened with back-and-forth play. After multiple ties and constant lead changes, Texas Tech went on a 5-0 scoring run to make the score 11-8 which forced a Kansas timeout. 

The Red Raiders continued to dominate offensively to create another 5-0 scoring run to create a strong 10-18 lead over the Jayhawks. Kansas secured a 3-0 scoring run to try to come back, but Texas Tech had two blocks, an error by the Jayhawks and a kill to continue their lead. 

 Kansas created a last-minute rally, but the Red Raiders ended the second set, 25-16. 

The third set opens with aggressive back-and-forth play with neither team gaining more than a 4-point lead. Kill after kill, Texas Tech created a 4-0 scoring run due to two kills, an error and an ace. Kansas tied the Red Raiders up at 17-17 with two 3-0 scoring runs. 

After a Texas Tech timeout at 20-20, Kansas began to take the lead at 23-22, but the Red Raiders remained composed and ended the match, 25-23. 

Next up, the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Selection Show is on Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.