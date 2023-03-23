On Wednesday evening, Kansas baseball played its second “home” game of the year, hosting rival Missouri in this year’s Border War — but Hoglund Ballpark looked a bit different this time. The Jayhawks got the opportunity to play at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals, for the first time since 2011.
In head coach Dan Fitzgerald’s first matchup against Mizzou, he emphasized the importance that a rivalry game holds.
“Rivalries are completely and totally necessary in college athletics, and it’s what makes college athletics so awesome,” he said.
Even with this excitement surrounding the game, senior first baseman Cole Elvis said that the team “really just focused on a faceless opponent, [and] just trying to play the game,” in preparation for the highly touted matchup.
Going into Wednesday night, the Jayhawks were 4-0 against the Tigers at Kauffman, as the Border War held one game per year from 2008-11.
Unfortunately, in their first game at Kauffman in 11 years, the 8-10 Jayhawks could not keep this streak alive, as they fell 8-3 to the No. 15 Tigers.
While the pitching faltered early, middle relievers held the Jayhawks within striking distance. Kansas’ offense stayed quiet until Missouri’s left-handed senior Jacob Hasty walked three consecutive batters in the bottom of the seventh, and redshirt-senior third baseman Michael Brooks grounded into a double play to drive in the Jayhawks’ first run of the game. In the following inning, Elvis shifted the momentum in Kansas’ favor with one swing of the bat, putting the Jayhawks within one run of tying the game.
After playing four seasons at Cal, this is Elvis’ first year with the Jayhawks, meaning that Wednesday was his first rivalry game against Mizzou — one that just happened to be on the biggest stage for Kansas baseball in almost 12 years.
“This environment is ridiculous. It’s beautiful,” Elvis said. “We have the best fans in all of college, so whenever they come out, you know that you’re going to get some electricity, and we loved it.”
After a game-tying sac fly in the eighth, Kansas seemed on top of the world for a moment in the home of baseball’s highest ceiling.
“As a coach, you really just try to stay in the moment… [Pinch] running for [Elvis] once he got to third base, and he came off the field and got trampled by half of the team. They’re so excited.”
Moments like these are some of the most rewarding parts of coaching for Fitzgerald, “The beauty of being around 18 to 22-year-old guys every day is you get to feel their excitement for moments,” he said. “As a coach, this is game 1 billion of my life, so all these situations— I’ve been in all of them. But to watch their joy, to watch their excitement… To watch them actually play and enjoy it is really fun and really rewarding.”
Although the game did not end how the Jayhawks had hoped, Kansas held strong with the No. 15 team in the nation— a team that the rebuilding Jayhawks lost to 14-6 last year.
Going forward, Fitzgerald is focused on creating an even more ideal outcome and get the rebuilding Jayhawks to where they want to be.
“We need to continue to grow as a program and get to where we need to. We can make that a little bit more competitive at the end,” he said.
The Jayhawks will look to start this improvement at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24, as they travel to Fort Worth to begin a three-game series against TCU.