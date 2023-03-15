It’s the best month of the year for college basketball fans and Kansas men’s basketball, it’s all a part of its regularly scheduled programming.
The Jayhawks, who have made 33 consecutive NCAA Tournaments dating back to 1990, are set to play the Howard Bison in the first round of the Big Dance on Thursday with redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson leading the charge for his final tournament run at Kansas.
"I've been having fun with it all year," Wilson said. "To be at this point, No. 1 seed in a great position, and the best time to play basketball is exciting. I just want to embrace it all, game by game, and soak it all in. It's going to be fun."
Wilson is one of the remaining starters from the 2021-22 national championship team, with Kansas losing 70% of its scoring production from the team.
Nonetheless, a Jayhawk team highlighted by newcomers filled in the gaps to carry Kansas to a regular season Big 12 Conference title and the No. 1 seed in the West region of the tournament.
“I don’t think anyone really is looking at us to repeat, and I think it’s us going to win again," Wilson said. "To do that is going to take us winning two games at a time, each weekend, and understand that each game is a battle, no matter who we’re playing.”
The “battle” concept is one that the team has found familiarity within the Big 12, most notably against Texas. Splitting the regular season matchups, the Jayhawks suffered brutal defeats to the Longhorns in their last matchup, including a 76-56 loss in the Big 12 Tournament Championship. Between the two losses, Texas averaged 47.6% from the field.
As Kansas prepares to take on a Mid-East Athletic Conference opponent in Howard, they’ll find some similarities in the Bison beyond a mascot with horns.
As the Longhorns lit up the field against the Jayhawks, Howard poses a similar threat with four players shooting over 40% from the field with a minimum of 200 attempts. Additionally, three have found success from behind the arc with over 37% with a minimum of 100 attempts.
Highlighting the Bison is sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins. The 5-foot-11 guard found a spot on the All-MEAC First Team while leading the Bison to a MEAC Championship to clinch their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 1991-92 season.
Hawkins is also a valuable asset to have on the floor. He averages 13 points per game and finds his greatest success from downtown to lead the team on 47% shooting from behind the arc.
“He does a lot for his team, he gets in the lane, he shoots it,” redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris said of Hawkins. “We’ve got to guard the three-point line and come out and be ready to play with a lot of energy.”
Alongside Hawkins, other Bison found themselves among multiple MEAC awards to end the season.
Redshirt junior forward Steve Settle III was named to the All-MEAC Second Team, graduate guard Jelanie Williams was named to the All-MEAC Third Team and freshman forward Shy Odom was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year.
Outside the conference nods, sophomore guard Marcus Dockery proved to be another valuable asset for Howard this season on shooting 46% on the season with 44% success from downtown, fitting right in with the rest of his teammates.
“Dockery is an amazing shooter for them. Settle made Second Team All-Conference, Elijah first–you’re playing against a champion,” Kansas acting head coach Norm Roberts said of Howard’s starring roles. “You’re playing against a team that knows how to win, is older, battle-tested, and we know they’re going to give us their best shot.”
At the helm of the Bison is head coach Kenneth Blakeney, who received the conference Coach of the Year award after Howard’s first outright MEAC regular-season title since 1986-87.
“Coach Blakeney has done a great job with that program and they’re playing really well right now,” Roberts said.
In the Big 12 Championship loss, the Jayhawks’ glue guy redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar did not see the court due to back spasms but Roberts said he practiced at “full speed” on Wednesday. Kansas is also hopeful to have head coach Bill Self back on the sidelines following a heart procedure that caused him to miss the Big 12 Tournament.
Ahead of Wilson’s final tournament run with the Jayhawks, the veteran says there isn’t any pressure, even as the reigning champions.
“That’s the beauty of this tournament, this is win or go home,” Wilson said. “This is the best time of the year for basketball. Even when I was a kid watching, this was the best time of the year… I don’t feel any pressure at all. I think we’re here to do what we know to do–play our basketball and have fun.”
Kansas tips off at 1 p.m. against Howard on Thursday on TBS.