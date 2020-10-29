The Booth Family Hall of Athletics in Allen Fieldhouse will be hosting an event for all ages on Halloween. Saturday afternoon will be filled with costume contests, scavenger hunts, crafts, games, fall photos and prizes.
Due to COVID-19, there will be three sessions available with a maximum of 45 guests per session. Available times are 2:00-2:50 p.m., 3:00-3:50 p.m. and 4:00-4:50 p.m.
“Kansas Athletics and the University of Kansas have implemented enhanced health and safety measures,” the release says. “Follow all posted instructions while visiting Athletics' facilities. Experience Guides will be wearing a mask and/or face covering throughout the tour.”
In order to make the event safe, each child will be provided with a personal kit full of candy and supplies. Groups will be limited to 15 people and social distancing must be maintained.
Free parking is offered on Saturdays in Yellow Lots 71 and 90. Attendees may also pay to park in the Allen Fieldhouse Parking Garage at 1501 Irving Hill Road. Visit https://parking.ku.edu/ for more information about parking at KU.
KU Athletics is also asking everyone ages five and older to download and log in or create an account on the “CVKey” symptom checker app. This will be the preferred way for everyone to enter the event, as well as staff taking their temperature.
“Prior to entering any Kansas Athletics facility, you must download the CVKey App, create a profile, and complete the screening questions,” the statement reads.