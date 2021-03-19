March Madness will be in full swing with the first round starting today. Here’s a look at who the University Daily Kansan sports staff is picking for the Final Four.
Sports editor Sam Lance | @samlance_ | sophomore
Picks: Gonzaga, Texas, Ohio State, Illinois
Gonzaga is such a talented team, and I really don’t see them losing. I have them winning the National Championship game against Illinois 93-87, and I think that championship game is what a lot of people have. That kind of scares me.
Other than that, I think Texas has the talent to get to the Final Four and has a pretty good draw in the East region. Ohio State is also an incredible team and has shot makers like junior guard Duane Washington Jr. and sophomore forward E.J. Liddell, which are needed in March.
Associate sports editor Jacob Polacheck | @JacobPolacheck | senior
Picks: Gonzaga, Texas, Baylor, Illinois
Gonzaga has been the best team in the country all season long and I don't see that changing in March. We all know what freshman guard Jalen Suggs and senior forward Corey Kispert can do. Forward Drew Timme is having an exceptional sophomore season. One guy I'm watching on that team is redshirt junior guard Joel Ayayi out of Bordeaux, France. Expect him to have a big tournament.
I like Texas' draw out of the East bracket. Sophomore forward Kai Jones should be a matchup problem for every team he faces this March and guard Matt Coleman III provides excellent senior leadership and scoring. Baylor has had its problems down the stretch, but the team is just too good to pick against in the South region, despite Ohio State's end to the season.
No team has beaten Baylor on their first try this year, but after a Dec. 2 loss to the Bears, I think Illinois' combination of star power (Dosunmu, Cockburn) and depth (Curbelo, Frazier, Miller, Williams, Bezhanishvili) will take them to the national title game.
Ultimately, I have the Zags beating the Fighting Illini in the National Championship Game 85-79 with Ayayi surprising everyone and taking home most outstanding player honors.
Correspondent Jack McGarr | @mcgarr_jack | sophomore
Picks: Gonzaga, Florida State, Baylor, Houston
Gonzaga is arguably the best team in the country with the easiest region in the tournament — it should be locked for a Final Four appearance. Florida State has incredible depth and plays phenomenal defense. I see the Seminoles upsetting the Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns to get to the Final Four.
Baylor with junior guard Jared Butler are an amazing overall team, put in another weaker region, should be a lock for a Final Four run as well.
My dark horse pick in the Midwest is Houston upsetting Illinois to get to the Final Four, with junior guard Quentin Grimes and a top 25 offense combined with a top 40 defense. I expect a Gonzaga and Houston championship, with an upset win of the Cougars taking home the title.
Correspondent Gus Baylow | @gus_baylow | freshman
Picks: Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor, Illinois
Gonzaga to me seems that they have a really good draw in their bracket with teams they are familiar with. Alabama is one of the most consistent teams in the country, while Baylor and Illinois are still playing great basketball.
I predict a Gonzaga-Illinois championship, where I have the Illini taking home the title. Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn are playing great basketball and have the best inside-outside game in college hoops. Illinois has been consistent all year and I like them to win.
Correspondent Justin Pottinger | @JustinPottinger | junior
Picks: Gonzaga, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois
Gonzaga and Illinois have a much easier path to the Final Four than the other No. 1 seeds. All year long, Gonzaga has been the most consistent team with arguably the most dominant one-two punch of freshman guard Jalen Suggs and sophomore forward Drew Timme, not to mention sharp-shooter senior forward Corey Kispert.
As for Illinois, sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is simply too big and there isn’t a team in the Midwest who will be able to slow him down. Arkansas, being one of the more under looked teams in the tournament, has just as much size and athleticism, if not more, than any other team in the South.
Finally, Texas is arguably one of the hottest teams in the country. With Michigan having an early exit in my bracket, I see no one who can stop head coach Shaka Smart and the Longhorns.
Correspondent Nathan Swaffar | @NathanSwaffar | freshman
Picks: Gonzaga, Alabama, Ohio State, Illinois
Gonzaga has the easiest path to the Final Four out of anybody. They got a good draw in their region and I don’t see anybody in the region as a legitimate threat.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats has done something special this season. The East region to me is the hardest to pick, partly because Michigan is not what they were mid-season, but I like the Crimson Tide to make it out. Ohio State looks solid right now — I’m not all in on Baylor.
Illinois has also caught my eye and I think they’re easily the biggest threat to Gonzaga in the long run. They got a pretty good draw, but they’re likely going to have to go through freshman guard Cade Cunningham and a hot Oklahoma State team, who looks like they may have the ability to make a deep run.
Correspondent Max Blen | @maxku304 | junior
Picks: Gonzaga, Texas, Ohio State, Illinois
Just like last year’s tournament was Kansas’ to lose, this year it is Gonzaga’s. With the easiest path to make it to the Final Four and all the key pieces working together, I see them dominating. Despite not playing Kansas in the Big 12 tournament, I think Texas also has major momentum heading into the tournament.
The East region is the biggest tossup and I don’t think that Michigan will make it out without senior forward Isaiah Livers, who is unlikely to play because of a stress fracture in his right foot.
Despite losing in the Big 10 championship game, I believe Ohio State will pick up the pieces and get out of the South region. They play fantastic basketball and will get back to what they do best and overcome Baylor and Arkansas to get out of the region. I have them matching up with Illinois in the Final Four. I think that Illinois only gets these opportunities once in a decade, and they always capitalize. A deep run with all the pieces together is dangerous.
Correspondent Anna Ambrose | @annaambrose76 | freshman
Picks: Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor, Illinois
Gonzaga has not come remotely close to losing since its third game. The Zags have plowed through their final 23 opponents of the season, and they have what it takes to become the first undefeated national champions since 1976.
Alabama is going to make their mark this year in March Madness. With players like sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly, senior guard Herbert Jones and senior guard John Petty Jr. on the floor, this is the most talented and experienced team the Tide has seen in a while.
Baylor has been eagerly awaiting this opportunity, and more than most teams. The trio of junior guard Jared Butler, senior guard MaCio Teague and junior guard Davion Mitchell will be able to shoot like no other. The Bear's backcourt is built for March.
Illinois is one of the hottest teams in the country and have been on a roll despite having to face some of the toughest competition. They have won 14 of their past 15 games, beating eight ranked opponents during that stretch and walking out with a Big 10 tournament title.
Correspondent Nick Sola | @nsola11 | junior
Picks: Gonzaga, Alabama, Ohio State, Illinois
Gonzaga, who has been the most dominating team all year long, has three All-American candidates that can play at the next level. Illinois is dangerous because they have such a lethal duo in junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, and a tough schedule with big wins against high caliber teams helps their case a lot.
I like Ohio State coming out of the South, as good as Baylor is. They have shown how well they can score the ball and can keep turnovers low, which is key in March.
Coming out of the East, I have Alabama. They are one of the hottest teams in the country right now after securing the SEC championship, and with sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly as a leader and SEC coach of the year Nate Oats, they have what it takes to make a deep run.
Correspondent Bradley Yendro | @bradley_yendro | junior
Picks: Gonzaga, LSU, Ohio State, Illinois
In my bracket, I have Gonzaga winning the NCAA tournament, because I think they are the most experienced and dominant team in the tournament. Illinois is the biggest threat and will put up a good fight against them if they make it to the championship game. Both of these teams create matchup problems with any team that they face because of how deep and talented both of their rosters are.
I love what sophomore center Kofi Cockburn brings to the table for Illinois; he reminds me a lot of what former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike would do for the Jayhawks last season. Ohio State brings a lot of controlled scoring that is key in March as well. Limiting turnovers and capitalizing on defensive stands is Ohio State’s bread and butter. It will be a challenge to get past Baylor, but if anyone is going to do it, it would be Ohio State.
The dark horse of my bracket is LSU making it out of the East. The SEC Championship game was the best college basketball game I have seen all year, and I think LSU will carry that momentum into Indianapolis.