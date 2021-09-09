Kansas volleyball (3-3) beat the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-2) to start the Kansas Invitational.
The Jayhawks dominated the first set, winning 25-15. Kansas began the set going in front 4-0. Early errors by Delaware and key blocks led the Jayhawks to easy points, which made the Fightin’ Blue Hens call an early timeout.
Although Kansas didn’t come out strong offensively, its defense shined through by getting four blocks. Redshirt senior outside hitter Anezka Szabo led the way with four kills and a .444 hitting percentage.
The Jayhawks also took the second set, winning 25-22. Kansas and Delaware battled with five lead changes and 12 ties.
Delaware and Kansas continued to go back and forth until the Jayhawks began to take over the set, leading 17-14. Then, two key kills by freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and a key error by redshirt senior libero Katie Turner led Kansas to win the second set.
The Jayhawks won the deciding third set, 25-15. Kansas came out strong offensively as they posted a hitting percentage of .323.
The Jayhawks were lead by super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser. Overall, she recorded 11 kills and had a .375 hitting percentage. Another stand-out was freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien who recorded 11 kills. The team combined for a total of 40 kills and a .290 hitting percentage. Kansas also recorded nine total blocks, led by Szabo with six assists.
The Fightin’ Blue Hens were led by sophomore outside hitter Savannah Seemans with nine kills and a .250 hitting percentage. Also, three Delaware players recorded five kills: senior middle blocker Grace Underwood who recorded a .333 hitting percentage, sophomore middle blocker Kirah Johnson and junior outside hitter Lauryn Richardson.
Kansas takes on Wichita State University on Sept. 10 to continue the Kansas Invitational at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena and on ESPN+. The first serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.