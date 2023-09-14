Since offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki arrived on campus, he has completely changed Kansas’ offensive style of play. In 2020, the year before Kotelnicki joined the staff with head coach Lance Leipold, Kansas averaged 259.2 yards per game, ranking second-to-last of all Football Bowl Subdivision teams. So far this season, Kansas ranks 10th in the country averaging 530 yards per game.
You won’t find Kansas’ offense anywhere in a video game. It’s not a traditional offense such as the Spread, Air Raid, West Coast or others. It’s a combination of a bunch of things, with an emphasis on pre-snap motion and being multiple. Being multiple means giving the offense a variety of looks and front within the duration of a game. Kotelnicki, when asked to come up with a name for the offense, simply called it “The Kansas Offense”.
“I don’t have a name for it,” Kotelnicki said in Tuesday's weekly press conference. “If I’m gonna give the elevator pitch, I think I've said this before, I’ll tell you it's a multiple pro-style offense that uses spread concepts. Emphasis on multiple, emphasis on pro-style in the sense that we use a lot of different personnel groupings and put them in positions to be successful, just like you see on Sundays.”
“Yeah, we’ve got lots of motions, lots of shifts, lots of different personnel packages that put a lot of stress on defenses, especially ones that we’re about to play,” junior wide receiver Luke Grimm said.
One of the plays that encapsulates the Kansas offense is one the Jayhawks debuted last Friday against Illinois. Junior running back Devin Neal and the offensive line motioned out wide before Neal took a fly sweep for a big gain. Kotelnicki said it was junior tight end Trevor Kardell’s idea along with some special teams analysts, as players developed plays throughout fall camp.
“The shift in the motion was Trevor Kardell’s idea,” Kotelnicki said. “...And then two of our special teams analysts, Zac Barton and Aaron Miller…found some of that (play) around and said that's cool so we put our own little flavor on it and just did some things that add stress. Called it ‘Smoke Break’ because the linemen got to stand over there and do nothing.”
It’s easy to say that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is the catalyst that keeps the Kansas offense rolling. Daniels, who made his return to action against Illinois, showed off his ability to extend plays and keep them alive against the Fighting Illini.
“His ability to extend plays, which was always a skill of his or you know an asset that he had, so for him to do that right out of the gate,” Kotelnicki said on how Daniels impressed him on Friday. “...He made some huge plays being able to keep plays alive for us. You know, the end of the half, the critical third down there when you’re backed up…super proud of him and his performance.”
The play at the end of the half saw Daniels keeping the play alive with his legs before heaving a 48-yard pass downfield to Grimm. Grimm likened the play to something you would see on the Madden football video game.
“It’s like Madden on rookie mode where you just kind of get to outrun the tackles a lot,” Grimm said. “That’s the only thing I could think of is just playing Madden growing up and you know playing one of your buddies from across the street and you just pick the fastest quarterback and you’re just sprinting around back there for 20-30 seconds.”
The Kansas offense continues to put the football world on notice, with now even NFL teams taking inspiration from Kotelnicki. Kansas ran a two-quarterback boot last season against Kansas State, where Daniels took the snap before handing it off to redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean to make the pass. Last week, the Cleveland Browns used the same play against the Cincinnati Bengals. It just goes to show you how successful Kotelnicki has been in his time at Kansas.