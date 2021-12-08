Both Kansas and Pittsburgh head coaches as well as players spoke to the media on Wednesday prior to Thursday’s Sweet 16 bout.

KANSAS

Opening statement: “Yeah, appreciate everybody joining us today,” said coach Ray Bechard. “The Jayhawks are extremely excited to be in Pittsburgh. We think it's going to be a great regional with a lot of really, really good teams. We feel like we've got momentum going [from] last weekend. The team's excited about playing the second week of the NCAA tournament. We're looking forward to what this week this weekend brings.”

Lind: After days of talking about going to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the day has finally come. What is your [Bechard’s] message to the team, what is the vibe?

Bechard: “I think the routine will be similar to what we did last weekend,” Bechard said. “We're talking about the venue being probably similar in size. Obviously, some really good teams here. We get an opportunity to practice here and a little bit, we'll go through our same routine. We've already done some video study. So even though it's got a little different feel to it. I think routine will stay as normal as possible, given the circumstances that were in writing a lot.”

Lind: What do you envision the atmosphere being like after having nearly a home-like crowd in Omaha?

Bechard: “From what I understand it's going to be a really, really energized atmosphere,” Bechard said. “This group has played in front of that all year in our home facility. Obviously, this past weekend Omaha sold out. Maybe there won't be quite as many Jayhawk fans here, I'm not sure. But there'll be a lot of similarities to what we saw last week.”

What coach Bechard didn’t mention is that Kansas’ band and spirit squad are making the trek from Lawrence and will be in attendance Thursday.

Lind: Jenny, [Mosser] you are new to Kansas volleyball but a veteran in the collegiate volleyball realm. How have you been a veteran voice on this team?

Mosser: “The biggest thing really is like it’s helpful knowing that how we’ve prepared is enough,” Mosser said. “Really stressing the message of you know like, know maybe you don’t play the ball right now, but like it’s the best three out of five so we got a lot of time to get better.”

Lind: Caroline, [Crawford] what has been the dialogue between the players ahead of this Sweet 16 match?

Crawford: “We have had numerous conversations…about what we want to do and what we want to accomplish this year and how that’s going to happen,” Crawford said. “The trust and coming together as a team every point I think is a huge thing that contributed to us having success.”

PITTSBURGH

Opening statement: “Just want to start by thanking everyone at Pitt that's in with the NCAA that's worked so hard to to get us ready to host as a team,” said coach Dan Fisher. “We've been dreaming about this, planning for this, talking about it. You know, since really since the season ended last year, and we are just really excited to get started.”

Lind: What has the message been to your team this week about Kansas, a group that has upset both Oregon and Creighton in the first and second rounds?

Fisher: “The message has been, you know, we want to go in confident but not overconfident because Kansas is playing good volleyball right now,” Fisher said. “And so, you know, they've beaten two good teams in a row and hit for a pretty good clip in both those games, so we're expecting a good match.”

Lind: What is the next 24-hours going to look like ahead of the match?

Fisher: “Well, it's less than 24 now, right,” Fisher said. “You know, we're gonna get back to the hotel, eat, do a guided meditation, they're going to study a little bit, we're gonna try to get to bed and it's a pretty early day starting tomorrow.”

Q: When you are scouting Kansas, what is one of the first things that strikes you that you haven’t seen in your first two matches?

Fisher: “They have two very good outside hitters that are playing well out of system right now,” Fisher said. “So I think there's going to be some long rallies and I think both teams are good and transition, so I think it's gonna be an exciting game. They have a few things we want to explore that I'm not going to talk about, you know, and I obviously know CC [Caroline Crawford], I coached her this summer with the national team, so I feel like I know her game a little bit. I think they can set any number of players and, yeah, but the single biggest thing would probably be just, you know, the two outside hitters.”

The first serve from Fitzgerald Field House is at noon.