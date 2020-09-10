With 21 total commitments in the Class of 2021, Kansas football is well positioned to bring in their best recruiting class in a decade.
Highlighted by four-star wide receiver Keon Coleman and four-star running back Devin Neal, KU currently has the 42nd ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2021, according to 247Sports.
“The sky's the limit for this 2021 class,” Kansas cornerback commit DeVonte Wilson said in a phone interview with the Kansan. “This is where KU can go on a run, contend for a championship and [this recruiting class can] run the team for the next 3-4 years.”
Wilson, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback from Robert F. Munroe Day School in Quincy, Florida, is ranked as the No. 143 cornerback by 247Sports in the class of 2021.
“The 2021 class is going to be the class that rebuilds [this program],” Wilson said.
Wilson is part of a trio of KU cornerback commits that also includes three-stars Cam’Ron Dabney and Kameron Grays.
“We have a lot of players that can do a lot of big things and are highly-ranked,” Dabney told the Kansan. “Our biggest thing is just being able to get on campus, play together and gel, so we can help rebuild this program.”
Ranked as the No. 143 athlete in the class of 2021 by 247Sports, Dabney, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia, also noted Kansas coach Les Miles’ ability to follow through as a key reason for the Jayhawks’ recent success on the recruiting trail.
“I feel like I can speak for everybody because I feel like everything he told me that he was going to do, he did it,” Dabney said. “Les Miles, with the ability to win, carry a program and do the things that he’s done, it makes him just that much better for kids to want to play for him because of what we feel he’s going to be able to do.”
The Jayhawks' 2021 recruiting class is their best since 2011, where they had the 40th ranked recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.
“[Miles] has been doing this for as long as I can remember,” outside linebacker commit D’Marion Alexander told the Kansan. “He’s got all the tools to bring guys in and just build great relationships with them over time. His staff, my position coach Chidera [Uzo-Diribe], he’ll bring guys like that, that will just make recruits more comfortable talking with them.”
Alexander, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound, outside linebacker from China Spring, Texas, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 47 weak side defensive end in the nation.
The Jayhawks went 3-9 in 2019 in Miles’ first season as head coach. But after an offseason that saw Kansas bring in the 56th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2020, hopes are high in Lawrence.
“We’ve got the talent,” defensive lineman commit Tommy Dunn told the Kansan. “I’ve seen the people that have been committing. We can do this.
"We just have to be on the same page," Dunn continued. "We can be on top. I see it. Kansas, it’s crazy.”