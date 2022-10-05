When Kansas Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki described the offensive line's role in his offensive game plans, he called upon some ancient wisdom.
“Socrates, I think, said, ‘Simplicity is the greatest form of sophistication,’” Kotelnicki said.
Aside from the quote being slightly distorted, and that it was said by Leonardo Da Vinci, Kotelnicki’s ancient call-back has been the theme for the Kansas offensive line amidst the best start for Kansas football in over a decade.
Led by Offensive Line Coach Scott Fuchs, the Kansas offensive line has been revitalized into one of the most productive units after years of struggle.
In an offense where things are constantly shifting, described by junior quarterback Jalon Daniels as disorienting, the Kansas offensive line has found a groove keeping the complexity behind them and the simplicity in front of them.
“He’s giving us confidence, and we’re giving him confidence,” senior tackle Earl Bostick Jr. said of Daniels. “It starts with us first, helping him out with our pass protection, protecting him, making sure he feels confident in the pocket and confident with his throws.”
As Daniels and the rest of the offense whiplash between triple-option and air-raid schemes, the coaching staff works hard to keep the job for the offensive line fairly simple.
“Everything starts from the ball up for us,” Kotelnicki said. “We want the guys at the line of scrimmage to make sure that they don’t have to have a bunch of stress.”
Fuchs comes to Kansas from Buffalo, along with multiple Kansas football coaches, including Head Coach Lance Leipold and Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
At Buffalo, he built the offensive line into one of the best units in the country. In 2019 and 2020, the Buffalo offensive line were semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to the country’s best offensive line.
In 2020, Buffalo finished second in the country in rushing yards and allowed only one sack during the season.
After over a decade of struggles from the Kansas offensive line, it looks like Fuchs’ strategy is working in the Sunflower State too.
Before Daniels was brought down for a sack late in the 3rd quarter of Kansas’ victory over Duke, the Jayhawk offense had scored 186 points and was closing in on their fourth win without surrendering a single sack.
Now 5-0, the Kansas offensive line has only surrendered two sacks on the season.
The key to the Jayhawk’s strong pass protection is team chemistry, according to Bostick Jr.
“Just the chemistry and the confidence that we have in the o-line room,” Bostick Jr. said, “We have a brotherhood where we’re always going to try to protect our quarterback because we want him to perform and have the confidence to perform the way he is right now with us doing our job.”
Bostick Jr. is certainly not a newcomer to the Kansas offensive line, playing in a handful of games every year since 2017.
But just over a year into Fuchs’ tenure with the Jayhawks, Bostick Jr. pointed out how unique Fuchs’ technique is and how well it fits into Kotelnicki’s offensive scheme.
That scheme involves a lot of chaos in the backfield with a lot of calm in the trenches.
Kotelnicki described how, naturally, the offensive line has the least amount of time to read and adjust to defenses. This is why he tries to make sure that their job is clear and there is no confusion. He saves the bells and whistles for those in the backfield, who have more time to respond to defensive variables.
It has certainly worked out for Daniels, who has spent the first third of the season racking up awards for his play, including getting brought into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.
Despite the recognition, Daniels keeps focused on continuing the Jayhawks' winning start, even taking the blame for the one sack surrendered on the season.
“There’s always stuff to do better,” he said. “I feel like I’ve done a pretty decent job this season, but there is a lot of stuff that I can clean up…I let up a sack last week, and that’s something that I need to be able to see, being able to see that corner blitz coming.”
As the Jayhawks turn towards the second half of their season, including hosting ESPN’s College Gameday this week, they will continue to rely on their offensive line to keep the peace among the chaos.
“His technique is different from the old staff that I had been a part of,” Bostick Jr. said, “It just works for the scheme of the offense that Coach K[otelnicki] has.”