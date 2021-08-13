Five-star small forward MJ Rice announced his commitment to Kansas men’s basketball on Tuesday. He joins four-stars Gradey Dick and Zuby Ejiofor as part of a second ranked recruiting class for 2022, according to 247sports. He is also the highest ranked recruit that Kansas has landed since 2018.
Rice sat down with the Kansan and answered some questions revolving around his recruitment process.
“I knew I wanted to commit to Kansas a few weeks back,” Rice said. “Just based off the vibe and the family that they are and the loyalty they have really attracted me in. They are a big family and they move as such. They grind together and shine together.”
Although Rice has verbally committed to the Jayhawks, there are still rumors coming from some of the best recruiting experts he might elect to go pro before ever touching the hardwood in Allen Fieldhouse.
“As of right now, I’m not worried about anything besides Kansas. That's my main goal to get there and get to work,” Rice said when asked about the possibility of going straight to the pros. “I’m ready to get the vibe going. Ready to get to work, hang with my brothers and just be a part of the lifestyle, the grind, and the family. Go KU!”
Rice is listed at 6’5, 225 pounds coming out of high school and also talked about his favorite players, both past and present, that he admires.
“I like [Bradley] Beal, James Harden, Dwayne Wade, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Damien Lillard," Rice said. "Those are just some of the guys I try to use.”