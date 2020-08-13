Following the Big 12’s announcement Wednesday to proceed with fall sports, Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said he’s feeling confident in both the conference and Kansas Athletics’ plans moving forward.
“It felt like [Tuesday] night’s decision we had kind of a new season,” Long said during a Zoom call with media members Wednesday. “We kind of had a rebirth and a restart.”
Even with the Big Ten and Pac 12 both announcing Tuesday the postponement of fall sports, Long said those announcements didn’t affect the decision-making process for the Big 12.
“The dynamics of what’s happening in those states in the west, or those states in the north, are very different than what we have here,” Long said. “So we were going to make a decision based on the five states and the 10 schools in the Big 12. We’re focused on the Big 12 and what was in the best interest of our student-athletes.”
Long said his “spirits were lifted” when he met with Kansas football players and coaches Wednesday to discuss the decision to move forward with the 2020 football season.
“I think the key emphasis in my mind is, first of all, I heard loud and clear through our coaches, but also through our student athletes and coach Miles’ unity council, that they wanted to play,” Long said. “They want to play college football, they want to have this experience.”
The biggest hurdle when making the decision to proceed was ensuring a high level of player safety.
“Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a Big 12 news release.
KU Chancellor Douglas Girod brought a team of medical professionals from KU Medical Center to provide necessary medical information to Big 12 administrators and athletic directors. Getting that information directly from medical professionals was an emphasis for Long and Kansas football especially, Long said.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment Sec. Lee Norman, the state’s leading health official, told reporters Wednesday at a press conference the Big 12’s decision would inevitably place its players and coaches at a greater risk for contracting the coronavirus.
“There’s no question that both to the athletes themselves and the spectators, this puts them at increased risk,” Norman said. “The [Big] Ten and the Pac 12 didn’t make that decision lightly.”
Long said Kansas football players have been able to ask questions and interact directly with Kansas Team Health physicians, which helped inform players about safety protocols and decide whether or not to participate in the season.
“There is risk, and there’s risk anytime you play football, whether it involves COVID or not,” Long said. “But we think we’ve provided them a safe way forward.”
Long said he’s not aware of any Kansas student-athletes opting out of fall sports competition. Kansas student-athletes will also not be required to sign a waiver to participate this season.
Long also emphasized discipline when discussing plans to move forward with the players Wednesday, regarding social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings of people, including off-campus parties.
“Those people that are disciplined in that regard are going to have the greatest chance to win because they’re going to have the full complement of their teammates around them when they go to play a football game,” Long said. “It’s about being disciplined in their approach to not getting the virus.”
Ticketing
As of Wednesday, Long said Kansas Athletics is looking at 50% capacity or less, but nothing will be determined until there is approval from the local health department.
The number of fans allowed is a “moving target” at the moment, Long said, but a proposed plan is to start with season ticket holders’ allotted number of reserved tickets, seating those groups throughout the stadium and moving from there.
“That has been a real challenge that our team has worked hard on behind the scenes as they’ve considered [different capacities],” Long said. “Once we know from [Douglas County] medical group what we’re allowed to do, then we’ll start informing our season ticket holders and donors about their seats and where they’ll be located.”
Long said Kansas Athletics is also finalizing details on the Jayhawks’ non-conference opponent. Kansas football was scheduled to open the season at home against Southern Illinois Aug. 29 — which was already replacing a previously scheduled game against New Hampshire — but both that matchup and date have since been moved.
A Wednesday report from the Southern Illinoisan said the opponent will be Coastal Carolina. Kansas Athletics has not made that announcement as of Thursday morning.
Long also acknowledged the potential strain on game preparation for Kansas football coach Les Miles and his staff and players. But shifting the season opener from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12 — and an ever-changing set of circumstances due to COVID-19 — allows for some breathing room.
“I think our coaches understand this is an unusual time and they’ll get ready, because they do have time to get ready,” Long said. “They’ll adjust, they’ll move and they’ll get things scouted out and ready for that opener on [Sept. 12].”
There is also flexibility in the restructured Big 12 conference schedule, Long said, should there be any health complications for Kansas or another Big 12 opponent. Games can be played at a later date or even canceled if necessary.
What can be controlled to some extent, Long said, is the environment created by athletic departments to promote player safety and well-being.
“There’s no guarantee that there isn’t something else out there that we’re going to discover about the virus,” Long said. “When we do, and if we do and it puts our student-athletes’ health and safety in jeopardy, we’ll pivot, we’ll turn, we’ll find a new direction. If something changes in the future, then again, we’ll adapt.”
Men's basketball
The postponement of fall sports in the Pac 12 also provides some new challenges for Kansas men’s basketball.
Kansas was previously scheduled to play USC at home Dec. 19 and at Colorado Dec. 22. The Jayhawks already previously rescheduled its game against Harvard after the Ivy League canceled its fall sports. Kansas replaced the Dec. 29 contest with Stephen F. Austin.
Long spent part of Wednesday afternoon discussing this with Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and Deputy Athletic Director Sean Lester. Long said “all things are on the table” right now regarding rescheduling those two games.
“You know, we’re weighing [the information available],” Long said. “And part of the information we’re weighing is how many fans will be allowed in Allen Fieldhouse. We’re a long way from knowing what those numbers are because we’ve got a lot of time before we’ll play that first game.”
Kansas is also currently scheduled to play in the Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament starting Nov. 26 in Los Angeles. Long said he’s been updated on the status of that tournament being played or not, but declined to share further information.
While Long and Self determine logistics for the regular season, Kansas’ preseason tradition of Late Night in the Phog is up in the air. Usually the event takes place in late September or early October, but no date has been announced for the 2020 edition.
Self recently said in an article from The Kansas City Star Monday that having fans in Allen Fieldhouse six or seven weeks from now seems “a bit optimistic.”
“I’m not getting overly excited about anything now,” Self told The Star. “We are preparing like everything will come off on time. It seems to me the longer it goes, there’s more uncertainty out there.”
Long said he is not aware of any cancelation of Late Night in the Phog.
“Our team works on that many, many, many months in advance, and I know they’ve been working on it,” Long said. “But candidly I have not heard anything recently about a date and anything beyond that."
Other fall sports
Along with football, Long said volleyball and soccer both fall into the “high risk” category regarding contact sports and potential exposure to COVID-19.
“With no disrespect to our soccer, volleyball and cross country [teams], just because of the economic engine that football is, we are consumed with that football issue,” Long said. “But the health and safety issues we’re discussing with football all float down to soccer and volleyball.”
Long said there are three risk categories, with cross country falling in the middle tier. Testing procedures and safety protocols will be altered for Kansas cross country, but that’s still being discussed. Long said he’ll meet with the volleyball, soccer and cross country teams later this week.
Long also announced the cancelation of the Big 12 Soccer Championship. There will be a Big 12 football championship and cross country championship. Volleyball, soccer and cross country will also only compete against conference opponents this season.
Scheduling will be a bit tricky, Long said, but he’s confident logistics for other fall sports will be finalized soon.
“And as we would apply [safety protocols] to other sports, it would be harder because they usually play more often than one game a week,” Long said. “But we’ll try to get those games going forward in [conference play] as well.”