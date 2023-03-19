The Jayhawks’ season ended on Saturday in upset fashion against Arkansas, and makes for a longer than expected offseason for Kansas. Between Bill Self’s health, the transfer portal, and the NCAA looming over Kansas, there will be plenty of news that could come about until November.
Bill Self’s health:
Ahead of Saturday’s game Self did a closed interview where he said that in a meeting with doctors that they determined that “it’s best we rejoin the team full speed going next week.”
Now that there isn’t a next week for Kansas, no one will get to see if him leading the team in the Sweet 16 would’ve been reality. Self's health holds the future of the program, as he's proven that as long as he's here, he's going to put winning basketball on the court.
Is Gradey Dick going pro?
It’s been a dream for the Wichita native to put the Kansas jersey on, and that is one reason why it isn’t obvious whether or not he’s leaving for the NBA. Some mock drafts have him going as high as sixth, which if that were his status two years ago, he’d be crazy not to leave.
The factor that makes it possible for Dick to continue his Kansas dreams is NIL. He may not be making NBA money, but he’ll be able to continue to bring in a solid stream of income if he stays.
Many former players have gone on record and said that Self is always honest with his players who go into the offseason with this predicament, meaning Self won’t tell Dick to stay if he doesn’t think it would be best for him. Self telling Dick not to go when he’s projected so high seems unlikely.
The other factor pushing Dick toward the league is his youth. Part of the reason he is so valuable to an NBA franchise right now is the fact that he’s just 19. That not only means more time with him, but also means that they can have more influence in his development. All of the players projected in front of Dick are the same age as him.
Simply put, Dick being this high on the draft board is extremely unlikely to happen again next year.
Development of the bigs:
Sophomore forward KJ Adams, and freshmen bigs Ernest Udeh and Zuby Ejiofor can and should all play significant roles next year for Kansas if they choose to stay. Self has mentioned throughout the year that it’s the job of the coaching staff to adjust to the personnel, and next year’s could look different.
While Adams played most of his minutes at the five this year, developing a jump shot could turn him into a dangerous option at the four. Udeh may not have been ready to be a starting center ahead of the 2023 season, However, with a good offseason, he could be ready for that and put Adams in a more comfortable spot.
A starting lineup that includes Adams (with a consistent jumper) and Udeh at the start of next year isn’t as far-fetched as it seems right now.
Freshman class:
With McDonald's All-American guard Elmarko Jackson headlining the next wave of Jayhawks, there is a good amount of excitement regarding next year’s freshmen. Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell also will look to strengthen the Kansas backcourt.
Marcus Adams Jr. is also a class of 2024 guard who could reclassify to join Kansas next fall.
It’s a guard heavy class, which means that there may be some unhappy guys, leading to the next point.
The Transfer Portal:
College coaches now have to recruit their own players to come back at the end of each season. Last year, Self did that well, not losing anyone to the portal. In this day and age of college basketball, that is… a miracle. Self will have a very hard time doing that again this year.
The only players that are likely safe are Adams and redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris. Udeh is about as close as you can get to safe, but it would be risky to put any freshman that wasn’t starting in the “safe” category.
When asked about what was next for him, sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford said he looks to improve on his whole game including “shooting the ball from the outside, to play alongside Dajuan [Harris].”
Playing next to Harris, who now has two full seasons left is the ultimate goal for any Kansas guard, as it seems he is the present and future of Kansas basketball.
Freshman guard MJ Rice battled injuries for a lot of preseason practices and never got comfortable in a role as injuries continued to get to him throughout the year. He was in the same position as Jackson last year as an exciting, athletic guard coming into Kansas. Will he stick it out at Kansas?
The question goes for just about every eligible player for Kansas.
The coaching staff found a gem in the portal with Kevin McCullar this year, and they won’t hesitate to go looking again. Self could look for even more guard talent, but adding depth to the frontcourt could be essential for next year’s team.
Harvard forward Chris Ledlum, who dropped 17 points in Allen Fieldhouse, has entered the portal, and there will be many bigs like him that are just as good or better that could contribute to Kansas. Expect the Jayhawks to be active in the portal.
The Punishment:
The four-game suspension at the beginning of the season for Self wasn’t the end of Kansas’ battle with the NCAA that has been going on for a long time. The player in question, Silvio De Sousa, played his most recent game during the 2020 season.
The only players that still will be with Kansas that were on the 2020 team will be Harris and senior guard Michael Jankovich. Harris redshirted that year as he was becoming eligible academically.
The NCAA got a negative reaction when they punished current players for something that happened before they were there when they banned Oklahoma State from the postseason in 2022. Many were upset for the Cowboys and it ultimately looked bad on the NCAA.
The punishment could be in the form of loss of scholarships for the program, Self being suspended again, or more. The NCAA could go down the postseason ban route with Kansas as well. Ultimately, there’s no way to predict how they’ll come down on Kansas.
All in all, this upcoming offseason may be one of the most memorable in the history of Kansas basketball, and it starts right now.