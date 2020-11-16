It’s no secret that Kansas football has significantly struggled during this pandemic-altered season.
With an 0-7 record, the team had plenty to work on during the bye week — and coach Les Miles said the young players were a major focus.
“We spent time on some of our youth [in the bye week]. Our guys are developing such that they are not young guys,” Miles said during a media availability Monday. “In other words, they are getting the playcalls, understanding the adjustments and they are playing like [more] veteran players.”
Miles emphasized the continued development of this young team, and said he is thankful for the opportunity to improve during the bye week.
“This team is going to be a talented team,” Miles said. “We have to focus on those [young] guys and they’re playing at a very high level, most of them. It’s a group we look forward to progressing and working with for some time.”
One of those young guys, sophomore tight end Mason Fairchild, said the offense specifically worked on pass protection during the last week of practice. Against Oklahoma, the offensive line failed to protect freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels, allowing nine sacks.
“Over the bye week, we just worked on being physical and flying around and making plays,” Fairchild said. “I feel like we got better over the bye week and will be ready to play.”
Fairchild added that the season has been hard thus far, but the younger players, along with the team as a whole, are working to improve and compete each week.
“There’s a lot of adversity in what we're going through," Fairchild said. "Obviously a lot of players aren't accustomed to losing. Just staying focused and trying to get better every single week to build for our future, including these next three weeks, has been important to us.”
On the defensive side of the ball, many young players have shown out this year and have continually improved each week. Freshman cornerback Karon Prunty has been one of the biggest bright spots for Kansas; Prunty currently ranks second in the Big 12 with nine pass breakups.
“I’m seeing a lot of growth in the young guys," redshirt senior safety Nate Betts said. "This team has a lot of potential. Just because the season is going bad, I don’t doubt this team at all."
"It might not seem like it, but we’re headed in the right direction," Betts continued.
With a matchup with Texas coming this Saturday, Kansas will be even more focused in practice with hopes of getting a “significant victory.” Last year, the Jayhawks narrowly lost 50-48 on the road against the Longhorns on a last second field goal.
“There’s a feel for this team to practice in a manner that pursues excellence,” Miles said. “If you fall a little bit short, you do. I think these guys are fired up about playing.”