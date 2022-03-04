If Kansas women’s basketball can get a win on Saturday against No. 19 Oklahoma, the Jayhawks will reach 20 wins – something they haven't done since the 2012-13 season. Kansas finished 20-14 that season and made it to the Sweet 16.
Two players took James Naismith court for the final time on Wednesday as senior guard Aniya Thomas and graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau received their recognition on Senior Night.
“I’m extremely grateful for Julie's belief in what this year could be,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “She saw it and wanted to be a part of it.”
Kansas is Brosseau’s third college team, but she chose to play out her final two seasons with the Jayhawks. Thomas, who played all four years with the Jayhawks, was a two-time state champion at Duncanville High School before committing to Kansas.
“It was good up there, and then I came here and we rebuilt the team,” Thomas said. “We didn’t start off winning, which was kinda hard coming from a winning program, but you gotta push through and keep working and that's what we did. It's fun man, it's fun to win.”
From Thomas’ freshman year up to her junior year, Kansas won nine Big 12 Conference games combined. This season, the Jayhawks are 10-7 in conference play with one game left.
“We came a long way,” Thomas said. “I haven't had this many wins in the Big 12 since I've been here, so it’s nice to see it finally happen.”
Since Thomas joined the Jayhawks in 2018, the team steadily improved with each season.
“Aniya obviously has been the foundation of rebuilding the culture here,” Schneider said. “And I respect her so much for how she comes in every day and defends the culture. It's really important.”
Through nearly four seasons, Thomas has averaged eight points per game and recorded a career-high in points this season with 25. Brosseau has averaged seven points per game in her two seasons thus far, but specializes from behind the arc, shooting 40% from three this season.
While Thomas and Brosseau’s time is up at Allen Fieldhouse, they are now Big 12 Tournament ready. Kansas plays its final regular-season game at 2 p.m. from Norman, Oklahoma on Bally Sports.