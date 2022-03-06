In her final regular-season game, senior guard Aniya Thomas led all Kansas women’s basketball players with 19 points and four steals in a 73-67 road win against No. 19 Oklahoma.
Thomas did most of her damage in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field. She also recorded two steals and forced a turnover with five seconds left to seal the victory.
“She did a great job getting run outs in transition,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “She guarded [Taylor] Robertson on really timely possessions. You know, great to see her resilience and toughness. We needed her today, big time.”
Senior guard Taylor Robertson got going in the first half, scoring nine points and shooting 60% from the field. Late in the game, Thomas matched up defensively against Robertson and the Sooners’ third-leading scorer shot 25% from the field in the final quarter.
“I mean, it’s exhausting,” Thomas said of guarding Robertson. “You have to be ready to move at any point because she’ll chill for a second, then she’ll take off.”
Oklahoma came into the matchup with the highest-scoring offense in the Big 12 Conference at 84.2 points per game. The Sooners also average 44.9% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point line, both second in the Big 12.
“It’s fun, it’s fast, I like playing fast,” Thomas said of the game’s tempo. “That’s why it was fun to play faster than we usually play and control the tempo. I mean, they controlled the tempo too at some points, and then we did too, but I like playing games like that.”
Kansas ends the regular season with a 20-8 overall record, its first 20-win season since the 2012-2013 season. The Jayhawks finish fifth in the Big 12 standings with an 11-7 conference record, earning the fifth seed in the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship.
Oklahoma finishes fourth in the conference and plays Kansas in a rematch during the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.
“It’ll be another fun one, fast tempo game,” Thomas said. “We’ll just go out there and play hard just like they’ll come out there and play hard. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna try and come out a little bit harder because we just won today, but it’s gonna be a fun one, a tough one like it was today.”
Kansas heads to the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri to face Oklahoma on Friday at 11 a.m. Coverage is on ESPNU.