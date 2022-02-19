After a disastrous first-half start for Kansas women’s basketball, the Jayhawks found themselves down 13 points at halftime to Texas Tech on Saturday. In past years, this deficit would’ve led to a blowout loss, but this year’s Kansas team wouldn’t finish this game without a fight.
The first half included a dismal shooting performance from the Jayhawks, while the Lady Raiders poured on the points and increased their lead. Kansas went ice cold from the floor, shooting just 29% and missing all eight attempts from behind the arc.
“I was really mad and frustrated and disappointed and didn’t know who I was watching play,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “I just thought we made scouting report errors, mental errors, and we got just dominated on the glass.”
That would all change heading into the third quarter. Kansas found its footing and saw its shots go through the net as the Jayhawks let the ball fly in the third quarter.
Kansas sprinted out the gates, outscoring Texas Tech 24-9 in the third quarter to lead by two going into the final quarter of play. Senior guard Aniya Thomas anchored an explosive offense, scoring seven points and knocking down two long-range shots in just five minutes of play.
“We needed the buckets. I think we were down and we needed the buckets and I was ready, I was confident,” Thomas said. “You saw us in the second half and we came out ready to rumble.”
Thomas finished her night with 14 points, four rebounds and a steal, almost all of which came in the second half. When Kansas desperately needed a bucket to close the gap or keep its lead alive, Thomas delivered on plenty of occasions.
One critical score from Thomas came during a tie game late in the fourth quarter. Thomas stripped the ball away and ran in transition, banking home the transition bucket on an and-one layup to put the Jayhawks up three with 1:17 remaining in the game.
“We’re all so happy for Aniya, I think that’s a great example of toughness and grit,” Schneider said. “She’s been in a slump and she just keeps fighting, keeps fighting, keeps believing in yourself and your coaches and your teammates and she comes out today and is without question the difference maker in the win.”
Complementing Thomas in Kansas’ second-half comeback was junior center Taiyanna Jackson. Jackson helped anchor the interior defense and stopped all lanes to the hoop, swatting away two shots in just the second half.
Jackson lit up the scoreboard with her inside scoring as the Lady Raiders didn’t have anyone in the paint that could stop her. The Indiana native capped off her night with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal: an all-around gritty effort from Jackson.
“We just challenged each other to, at the end of the day, don’t let each other down. Play for each other,” Schneider said. “There’s no greater attribute or indicator of success I think than toughness and grit, and we just responded and played a lot tougher.”
The Jayhawks improve to 10-4 in Big 12 Conference play and ride a seven-game win streak into their next game against No. 6 Iowa State on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.