Three athletes on the Kansas volleyball team have been named to preseason Big 12 honors back on June 22 as the Jayhawks look forward to a more normal 2021 season.
Sophomore Caroline Crawford and fifth year Jenny Mosser were named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team. Additionally, freshman Caroline Bien got selected as the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
Mosser, who just joined Kansas last season, is coming off an All-Big 12 First Team honors season starting in 18 matches for the Jayhawks. She led the team in kills with 229 and was consistent with her aces having 22 aces with 169 digs. The 5’11 Lakeville, MN native played at UCLA from 2017-2019, competing in 90 matches for the Bruins.
Crawford has also been consistent for the Jayhawks in her freshman season. She started in 22 matches for Kansas in the combined 2020-2021 season and was also an All-Big 12 First Team. A native of Lansing, KS, she was also a three-time Big 12 Rookie of the Week last season and recorded double-digit kills in eight matches.
Bien will make her Kansas debut in September, but has already received multiple accolades prior to arriving in Lawrence. During her high school career at Saint Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, she was the #14 recruit in the country and also won a state championship in volleyball in 2020.
She had over 1,000 career kills and over 1,300 career digs, in additional to being a nominee for 2019-2020 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.
The Jayhawks will start the season with their first scheduled game in the Big 12 on September 24 against Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.