During their week of preparation for the Big 12 Conference Tournament, senior center Taiyanna Jackson, senior guards Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter each won All-Big 12 awards on Monday night.
Taiyanna Jackson
For the second season in a row, Jackson is on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and is one of two players to be unanimously selected for this honor. Jackson leads the Big 12 with 12.3 rebounds per game and total blocked shots with 89, which is the second-highest mark recorded by a single player in school history, only behind her record-breaking 95-block season in 2022.
Additionally, Jackson won a unanimous appointment to the First Team All-Big 12. Only three other players were unanimously selected among this group, Iowa State senior guard Ashley Joens, Oklahoma redshirt senior forward Madi Williams and WVU sophomore guard JJ Quinerly. This is Jackson’s first time making the First Team after being placed on the honorable mention list last season.
Jackson has developed into a major difference-maker for this year's team thanks to her offensive production. She currently averages 15.1 points per game and is shooting 68% from the field. With these marks, she looks to become the first Jayhawk to average a double-double in a season since 1982.
Jackson is also a current finalist for the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award and has two Big 12 Player of the Week honors under her belt in 2023.
Zakiyah Franklin
Franklin won her first appointment to the First Team All-Big 12, after gaining an honorable mention in 2022. This season, Franklin led the Jayhawks in scoring with 15.9 points per game, a three-point percentage of 49%, and a free throw percentage of 86%. She picked up a career-high 31 points in Kansas’ March 1 win over Iowa State, marking its first victory against the Cyclones since 2015.
Additionally, Franklin has been extremely tough for the Jayhawks, leading the team with 35 minutes per game on the year and having played all 40 minutes of a game six times over the course of the season.
Holly Kersgieter
Kersgieter’s All-Big 12 Honorable Mention this year is her third straight All-Big 12 honor, after making First Team All-Big 12 last season. She is currently third on the team in points per game at 13.9, is shooting 38% from the field and is second on the team with 6.3 rebounds per game.
This year’s awards mark the first time that the Jayhawks had more than one player make First Team All-Big 12 in league history. Jackson is still the only Kansas player to be named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, which was introduced in 2006.
Next up, the Jayhawks will play in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament against TCU on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri at the Municipal Auditorium.