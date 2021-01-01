The year 2020 was filled with plenty of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while 2020 may not have been the best, the flip of the calendar to the new year always provides a moment of reflection and a hopeful look to the future.
This is also true of No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball, a team that’s striving for another run to the Final Four after the 2019-20 season was cut short. In the calendar year, the Jayhawks have posted a record of 26-2, including an 8-1 start to the 2020-21 season, with wins over four ranked teams.
Here are three “New Year’s resolutions” for Kansas men's basketball to have a successful 2021 and potentially make another deep run in the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
1. Let it Fly
Simply put, Kansas has great shooters this season. And in Kansas’ dominant 79-65 win over then-No. 7 West Virginia, those shooters got hot, shooting 16-for-37 from deep.
Kansas coach Bill Self said coming into the West Virginia game he would like his team to get more outside shots. Still though, it was unexpected for Kansas to shoot 58.7% of its shots from three-point range.
“[The number of threes we shoot] needs to be 35-37% in order to maximize our effectiveness offensively,” Self said on Dec. 15. “I do think we can get there.”
Sophomore guard Christian Braun, junior guard Ochai Agbaji and senior guard Marcus Garrett are all shooting above 40% from beyond the arc. As a team, Kansas shoots it at a 39.9% clip, which ranks No. 22 nationally.
If the Jayhawks are going to make a deep run in March, they are going to have to let it fly and continue shooting the basketball well from outside. This will also open things up for inside players like junior forward David McCormack and redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson — who also shoots the three at a clip of 38.1%.
2. Get bench players more involved
Kansas has a plethora of capable bench pieces in redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris, freshman guard Bryce Thompson, junior guard/forward Tyon Grant Foster and redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot
When given the opportunity, each of these players have stepped up this season, with Harris shining against Kentucky, Thompson putting up 12 points against No. 1 Gonzaga and Grant-Foster scoring the go-ahead basket against North Dakota State and sealing the win with a late block. Lightfoot has also played consistently while backing up McCormack at the five spot, posting 3.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
All of these pieces off the bench have had spotty playing time as Self tries to build a rotation. These players will need to find a role and provide Kansas with consistent effort for the Jayhawks to make another Final Four run.
3. Stay healthy
Self said it before the season started: a player testing positive for COVID-19 and sidelining a team out for two weeks could be disastrous. All Kansas players were given an opportunity to go home for Christmas, and Self said Thursday there have been no COVID-19 issues with players returning.
“I think every coach in America is probably a little bit nervous right now because the Christmas vacation was negative for you from a COVID standpoint, we're probably going to find out in the next couple days,” Self said. “As of right now we're good to go.”
Even with the new year and a vaccine rollout underway, COVID-19 is still prevalent. Kansas will still need to take necessary precautions and remain healthy to stay in contention and finish the season.
“The thing that is so nerve-wracking for a coach and for his team is if a team gets shut down, you miss out on those four games or you may play those four games without your full roster,” Self said during a media availability on Nov. 12. “Then, when you come back you won’t be worth a flip because you haven’t practiced for two weeks.”