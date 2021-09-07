With the first game of the season in the books, here are three overlooked observations from the 17-14 victory over South Dakota.
The trenches held tight, mostly
After an abysmal year in the trenches last year, especially on the offensive line, both sides of the ball looked solid. On the offensive side, the line only allowed one sack which allowed quarterback Jason Bean plenty of time to throw or run.
But, the offensive line still left a lot to be desired when it came to the run game. Although Bean led rushers with 63 yards on the ground, little to none were designed quarterback runs. All other running backs had a combined 42 yards on 25 attempts, leading to a mere 1.7 yards per carry.
The defensive line didn’t light up the stat sheet but did their job well. The line only recorded one sack, but they also forced two fumbles, although South Dakota recovered both.
Super senior defensive end Kyron Johnson led the way with the lone sack, along with seven tackles, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit.
“We went in with a confident effort, and we stayed that way,” Johnson said of the defensive line. “No matter how bad things got, like in the fourth quarter, and yes some heads went down, but us captains, it’s up to us to bring them along and just be like you can’t quit, you got to keep hope, you got to keep fighting.”
Mason Fairchild and Lawrence Arnold were difference makers
Junior tight end Mason Fairchild and redshirt freshman wide receiver Lawrence Arnold both had significantly large impacts on Friday’s game. Arnold only had three catches for 33 yards, but both of the team's touchdowns were caught by him, including the first one right before the end of the half on a great catch in the back of the endzone.
“It was really just me going out there being a playmaker when my team needed me most,” Arnold said. “I felt like my team knew I needed us to make a play, and playmakers step up when it's time for a step up.”
Fairchild hauled in four catches for 58 receiving yards, which led the Jayhawks. Fairchild also caught one of the most important passes of the game, a 20-yard gain to pick up a crucial first down on 4th and 10 with little time left in the game. This grab put Kansas in the red zone on the eventual game-winning drive.
Special teams were solid
To say the special teams in all forms showed up Friday night would be an understatement. Sophomore punter Reis Vernon had seven punts on the night, averaging 40.1 yards, while putting two inside the 20, including a near-perfect punt near the end of the first half that put South Dakota on their own 3-yard line.
Sophomore kicker Tabor Allen had three touchbacks on four kickoffs, while redshirt sophomore kicker Jacob Borcila made his lone field-goal attempt while also making both of his extra-point attempts.
“I thought we were really solid in the kicking game,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “You always kind of worry about that early in the season when you watch these early games, college or professional, and special teams seem to play a bigger factor and I thought we were pretty solid.”
Junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. also had a big-time kick return in the third quarter, going 83 yards down the field and almost taking it the distance.
“It was big,” Leipold said. “Even though we didn’t put any points on the board from that, I thought it was a big chance to stymie and swing that momentum back to us...he gave us a real shot in the arm at that time.”
Kansas travels to Conway, South Carolina, for a matchup on Friday, Sept. 10, against Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.