Kansas men's basketball will be traveling without three players for the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament due to COVID-19, coach Bill Self said in a media availability Sunday night.
The Jayhawks expect to have junior forward David McCormack and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna join them Saturday. The two forwards were placed on the COVID-19 protocol list prior to the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
“We think we are knock on wood as good as shape as we can be in,” Self said in a media availability Sunday night. “We had a situation following the Oklahoma game on Friday morning but everybody else has tested negative daily and sometimes more than once a day. We expect to have McCormack and Enaruna unless something happens.”
One of the bigger storylines for the Jayhawks' journey to the NCAA tournament has been the recent COVID-19 situation that forced the Jayhawks out of the Big 12 Tournament. There was a positive test found on the team Friday, which brought into question if the trip to Indianapolis was going to happen.
The NCAA requires seven consecutive days of negative tests prior to arriving into the bubble for all tier one participants, including all players and coaches. All teams had until 11 p.m. Saturday night to notify the NCAA if a team would not be able to meet the medical protocols.
“We will be heading to Indianapolis tomorrow [Monday] although we do not know the time,” Self said. "We have been told we will be pulling out of here tomorrow. The only difference in our day will be whether or not we can practice or not.”
Self continued to expect the unexpected and that the three players not traveling with them tomorrow will join them later on this week.
"The one thing I've found out through this, as much as anybody, is to expect the unexpected," Self said. "I'm not privy to comment on specifics but I'll stick to what I've said all along that we anticipate those guys joining us this week."
This situation will continue to evolve as more testing is set to be done over the next few days as the Jayhawks prepares for their first game on Saturday against No. 14 seed Eastern Washington.