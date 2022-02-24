Coming off of a thrilling 71-68 victory over Texas Tech last Saturday, Kansas women’s basketball hosted No. 9 Iowa State in Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The Jayhawks couldn’t stop the red-hot Cyclones’ offense and fell 85-59 in a blowout loss.
Iowa State caught fire early in the first quarter and continued to spray from the three-point line all night long. The Cyclones converted a whopping seven baskets from deep in just 11 attempts, spraying three’s and quickly building their lead on the Jayhawks.
Kansas found itself down 13 points after just 10 minutes of play. Seven first-quarter turnovers, coupled with a 21-0 deficit from behind the arc, enabled the Cyclones to run away in the first quarter and they never looked back.
“I mean it’s tough when they have four out of five people who can shoot the three… it’s tough with any team with that amount of shooters,” redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater said.
“Obviously when you have a start like that in the first quarter, it’s hard to come back against good teams, so, it sucks,” junior guard Holly Kersgieter said.
It’s never easy coming back from an early deficit like the one Kansas faced early on Wednesday, but the Jayhawks came close to bridging the gap in the second quarter. Junior center Taiyanna Jackson anchored a stifling defense in the period as Kansas began to gain momentum.
Jackson finished the quarter with four blocks and five steals as she played in all 10 minutes and Kansas’ defense kept Iowa State away from the three-point line. However, the Jayhawks couldn’t snag loose balls off the glass and got outrebounded 17-5 with five of the Cyclones’ 11 points coming off second-chance buckets.
“I thought Iowa State was terrific. I didn’t think we were our best and, you know, we got our butt kicked,” coach Brandon Schneider said.
The defense couldn’t stop them for much longer as the three’s continued to fall for Iowa State. The Cyclones shot 9-for-19 from downtown in the second half while the Jayhawks’ shot 3-for-16 for the entire game as the shooting disparities became too much to overcome.
Despite the large deficit in the box score and the seven-game win streak put to an end, the Jayhawks have a lot to be proud of in their play this season. With a 19-6 record and 10-5 Big 12 Conference play record, Kansas has everything it takes to make the NCAA tournament come March.
“The start we got made the difference,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “But that’s a team that, again, when you talk about a NCAA tournament team, a team you don’t wanna see in the first round, you’re not gonna wanna see Kansas in your bracket… they’re gonna be a good postseason team.”
Kansas is faced with another tough task on Feb. 26 as it travels to Waco, Texas to play No. 5 Baylor. Catch that game at 2 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.