CHICAGO — The Providence Friars haven’t had a trip to the Sweet 16 since their trip to the Elite 8 1997, but they’ll be looking to spoil Kansas men’s basketball and its attempt to reach its first Elite 8 since the Jayhawks’ 2018 Final Four run.
The Friars boast an impressive and experienced squad, with senior veteran leadership leading their charge to the Sweet 16. Three players especially could cause Kansas problems in the Jayhawks’ matchup against Providence.
Graduate Center Nate Watson
Watson has been the centerpiece and one of the primary leaders for Friars this year. Watson averaged a team-high 13.5 points per game and added another 5.3 rebounds per game. Watson also earned second-team All-Big East honors.
Despite Watson’s impressive season, he’s struggled thus far in his second NCAA Tournament appearance. In the Friars’ first-round matchup against South Dakota State, Watson only tallied six points and three rebounds in 25 minutes of work.
Watson played better in Providence’s second-round matchup against Richmond as he recorded 10 points and four rebounds, but both were still below his season average. Kansas will still have to remain aware of Watson’s abilities despite his slow start to the Tournament.
Graduate Forward Noah Horchler
Horchler is another experienced veteran player on this Friar squad. He averaged just a hair under 10 points per game, but he’s also a menace on the glass as he led Providence with 8.5 rebounds per game.
More importantly, though, Horchler is living for the Tournament. He recorded 13 points and nine rebounds, both team-highs for the Friars in their win against South Dakota State.
Horchler followed that performance up with an even better outing against Richmond as he scored 16 points, which led the team, but what proved even more impressive was his efficiency on the glass. Horchler grabbed 14 rebounds for Providence, nine more than the next closest Friar.
Horchler also impressed from behind the arc as he hit four of six three-point attempts, which both led Providence against Richmond.
Senior Forward Ed Crosswell
By no means did Crosswell light up the stat sheet for the Friars during the regular season. Crosswell only averaged 5.2 points per game along with 4.7 rebounds, but has become a crucial bench piece for the Friars in the Tournament.
Crosswell has helped compensate for Watson’s lack of production so far in the Tournament. Crosswell only scored two points against South Dakota State, but proved his importance on the glass where he had nine rebounds, which tied for the team-high.
He proved just as important against Richmond where he recorded six points and five rebounds, but also put in 23 minutes of work, four more than Watson.