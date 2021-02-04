Kameron Grays, a three-star cornerback prospect from the class of 2021, announced his decommitment from Kansas football on Wednesday, via social media.
Grays, the 6-foot-2, 194-lb. cornerback from Mattie Thomas Blount High School in Eight Mile, Alabama, will join former Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon at Middle Tennessee State University.
"Coach Dearmon is like family from my hometown, a great person," Grays told the Kansan.
Dearmon is leaving his position as KU offensive coordinator to take over the same position at MTSU, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Jan. 27.
Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 101 cornerback in the class of 2021, Grays originally committed to Kansas on Aug. 5, 2020.
Despite primarily playing the cornerback position, Grays says that he also plans on having a role within Dearmon's offensive scheme at MTSU.
"I'll go to the wideout [position]," Grays told the Kansan.
Kansas football coach Les Miles announced Wednesday that Dearmon "moved closer to home to support his family in their time of need."
KU is hiring Mike DeBord to replace Dearmon as KU offensive coordinator, Miles announced Tuesday.
Kansas football signees had nothing but good reactions in regard to the DeBord hiring.