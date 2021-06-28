The Kansas football class of 2022 grew bigger on Sunday as three-star offensive tackle James Livingston committed to Kansas on Sunday through an announcement on his Twitter page. Livingston is now the fifth player in the class of 2022 to commit to Kansas as he will join fellow three-stars Jalon Peoples, Nikki Taylor, Jacobe Chester, and Dewuan Mack as part of the next recruiting class.
Committed!!💙❤️ #RockChalk@CoachFuchs @CoachSimps @CoachLeipold @KU_Football @AllenTrieu @phil_jacobs16 @DextIvan @coach_whittaker pic.twitter.com/YmMQi8keBi— James Livingston (@JamesLiv71) June 27, 2021
A native of Dexter, Michigan, Livingston is the 126th ranked offensive tackle in the class and the 38th ranked player in Michigan. He was mostly recruited by offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and linebackers coach Chris Simpson.
At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Livingston was made an offer from Kansas after his visit back on June 25. Two days later, he was sold to Kansas, and what head coach Lance Leipold and the rest of the coaching staff are looking to accomplish with many new faces on the roster.
Livingston is the first offensive lineman that has committed to Kansas for the class of 2022 and will look to provide more depth to a Kansas offensive line that finished in the bottom of the Big 12 in 2020. Livingston also selected the Jayhawk program over schools such as Arizona State, Buffalo, Indiana, Marshall, and Akron, among others.