FORT WORTH, Texas – After defeating Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the First Four on Tuesday, Texas Southern moved on to face Kansas men’s basketball, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region on Thursday.
Only one No. 16 team has ever beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the form of UMBC defeating Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
After looking at film on the Tigers, coach Bill Self praised them and how they looked nothing like how they were placed in the field of 68.
“I don't think that by any stretch after studying them they don't look like a 16 seed to me at all.”
Like every other team, Texas Southern relies heavily on key players who have led them to where the Tigers are now and the Jayhawks will need to be aware if they are not to become only the second No. 1 seed to lose in the round of 64.
Senior John Walker III - Forward
Walker has been the guy for the Tigers this season. He averaged 10 points during the season, which led Texas Southern while adding 4.3 rebounds per game.
Walker also played a crucial role in the Tigers’ win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi as he tallied 16 points and six rebounds over his 25 minutes of work.
Self also mentioned how Walker is effective at stretching the floor for the Tigers due to his versatility at the four while he’s on the floor.
Senior Brison Gresham - Forward
Gresham is not the dynamic scorer that many would fear, but he hits the Jayhawks where they tend to struggle the most during their poor performance games, rebounding. Gresham only averaged 7.2 points per game but compensated for the lack of scoring by grabbing seven rebounds.
Gresham also proved a crucial piece in the win over Flyers as he recorded six points, but grabbed 13 rebounds, five of which were on the offensive glass. Gresham has proved physical on the glass previously this season as he grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds in a game against Alabama State.
Gresham can also affect shots and is effective with his blocking abilities, which came into play against Corpus Christi as he blocked six shots out of Southern’s nine all game.
Junior PJ Henry - Guard
Small, fast, and can cause problems for the Jayhawks’ defense if they’re not on their toes against him. Only standing at 5’10, Henry drives quickly and can score efficiently. He averaged 8.5 points on the season but scored 14 in Southern’s win over Corpus Christi.
Most of his points came from the free-throw stripe too where he attempted 13 free-throws and sank 10 of them. Henry can also rebound despite his size and grabbed five boards against the Islanders.
Henry also did this while coming off the bench. Production that the Jayhawks should be able to match with a similar style with super-senior guard Remy Martin.
Kansas will attempt to contain these three when they face Texas Southern tomorrow in the round of 64. Tipoff is set for 8:57 p.m.