It was just about a month ago when Kansas men’s basketball was 12-7 and off to its worst start since 1988-89. The offense looked stagnant. The defense wasn’t connected. There seemed to be no life, no energy.
But now, the Jayhawks are looking better than ever by winning seven of nine games in the month of February, including a rather dominating 71-58 win over then-No. 2 Baylor last time out.
Kansas also now has the most wins in the NCAA against ranked teams (7), and its 12-6 conference record will likely be good for third place in the conference. With just one game left in the regular season on Thursday against UTEP and postseason play coming up, here’s three things we have learned about this Kansas team.
It starts with McCormack on offense
There’s no question that McCormack has become one of the best big men in the Big 12 conference. After a slow start to the season, McCormack is now averaging 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds. He also ranks 16th in Big 12 points per game.
“David’s a big part of this. We need to play inside out,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the Baylor game. “He didn’t have one of his better outings against Texas, and for him to bounce back the way he did tonight was terrific. It just means he’s maturing and getting better all the time.”
Offensively, it is imperative for Kansas to get McCormack going early and often. If he’s making consistent shots down low it opens up everything else for Kansas — and McCormack has been a really effective passer out of the post as of late — which has created 1-on-1 opportunities for guards to either shoot or drive on a defender who’s closing out.
McCormack has also made improvements on the defensive end, especially in ball screen action. However, his rebounding numbers at 6-foot-10 could improve.
Simply put, McCormack is the anchor for this team. When he plays well, everything just seems to flow so much better for Kansas. Oh yeah, and the Jayhawks just happen to be 8-3 when McCormack scores 15 or more points and are 4-1 when he scores 20.
Defense wins championships and is Kansas’ identity
It’s been confirmed by Self and multiple players: defense is the identity of this team. Since that tough stretch in January, this defense has looked determined to make the other team play bad.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson didn’t hesitate to say defense is the Jayhawks calling card after a 59-41 win over Kansas State on Jan. 27.
“The defensive end is what’s going to win games. I feel like when we are getting stops and stopping teams and our defense is very intense, that leads to our offense,“ he said. “I feel like if we make that our identity to get stops and make teams play bad, we can be a great team.”
And Kansas has really shown defensive dominance, holding Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa State to their lowest points per possession this season. The Jayhawks also held a Baylor team that ranks in the top 10 nationally in several offensive categories to its worst scoring output of the season at 58 points.
The return of freshman guard Bryce Thompson has also allowed Kansas to take a step forward defensively. Thompson relieves Kansas’ best defender in senior point guard Marus Garrett, allowing him to lock in on defense and play more energized in crucial stretches.
No matter who Kansas plays, if they lock in on defense they can win. Defense wins championships and the Jayhawks defense is pretty damn good this year.
Kansas can make a run at the final four
I said it in a column back on Feb. 18. Kansas is more than capable of getting to the final four.
The Jayhawks starting five of Garrett, Agbaji, Braun, Wilson and McCormack may be the best starting five in the country and all five are averaging double figure scoring. All five have been inconsistent, but now that everyone has found their role, and the offense can only improve.
Even when Kansas has run quality offense, the shots just haven’t been falling. With good shooters like Braun, Agbaji and Wilson, this can’t stand for much longer. It just seems like this team is destined for a run, and with the defense playing like they are, Kansas could certainly do it.
“There were a lot of doubts, a lot of naysayers,” McCormack said to the media after the Baylor win. “We’ve had our ebbs and flows and now we're on the rise and are going to continue to rise going into March.”
Garrett added postgame on his senior night that this team is “locked in” for a postseason run.
“We’re starting to know one another, we’re starting to communicate more and we’re more comfortable with each other now. I feel like we all can talk to each other and respond to each other's criticism, which is making us better.”
The Jayhawks will play their first March game against UTEP on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff for the final game of the regular season is set for 6 p.m.