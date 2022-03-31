NEW ORLEANS – As Kansas men’s basketball heads into its 16th Final Four, the Jayhawks face a foe that embarrassed them the last time they made it: the Villanova Wildcats.
The Wildcats emerged from the loaded South Region after defeating Houston in the Elite Eight to advance to New Orleans. The Wildcats boast a thin, yet talented and experienced squad with three players who could cause the Jayhawks a headache on Saturday.
Graduate Guard Collin Gillespie
Gillespie is one of three active Wildcats who faced the Jayhawks in 2018 and witnessed the 95-79 thrashing of Kansas. Gillespie now plays perhaps the biggest role on the Wildcats as the heart and soul of the squad.
Gillespie led Villanova in scoring during the season as he averaged 15.6 points and 3.3 assists. Gillespie only had six points and five rebounds in the Wildcats’ Elite Eight win, but played a larger role in their Sweet 16 win against Michigan, where he scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Gillespie also played a large role in the Wildcat’s first two victories where he scored 14 and 20 points, respectively. Gillespie can also prove deadly from the free-throw line as he’s missed only 11 free throws all season en route to a 90% rate from the line.
Graduate Forward Jermaine Samuels
Another member of the 2018 Villanova National Championship squad, Samuels has played a crucial role in the Wildcats’ Final Four run. Samuels stands at third on the team in scoring as he averaged 11.1 points per game and also led the team in rebounds with 6.5 on average.
Samuels has had as good as a tournament so far as anybody else. He’s averaged 17.5 points so far in the tournament with a season-high 22-point performance in Villanova’s Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan, followed up by a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double against Houston in the Elite Eight to propel the Wildcats to the Final Four.
Junior Guard Bryan Antoine
Out of high school, Antoine appeared to be a possible one-and-done player. A 2019 five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American out of New Jersey, Antoine has had a disappointing career with the Wildcats thus far.
Injuries throughout his three years in the program have limited Antoine to only a career average of 1.5 points per game and only 8.7 minutes per game. This year, he’s seen his average minutes tick up a tad to 9.5, but his point total is nearly identical at 1.4 per game. Antoine also has yet to score in double-figures this season and has only eclipsed 10 minutes of playing time in eight of the Wildcats’ 37 games played. But Antoine may get his chance to shine in the Final Four.
The Wildcats will have to operate without their second-leading scorer, Justin Moore, who tore his Achilles in the Wildcat’s Elite Eight matchup near the end of the game. This leaves Antoine with an opportunity to shine with more playing time due to Villanova’s already thin rotation.