Kansas baseball’s one-game series against Missouri State on Wednesday has been canceled due to impeding inclement weather.
Due to inclement weather in Springfield, our game against Missouri State tomorrow has been canceled.𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 ➝ https://t.co/UDlqj7vZeM pic.twitter.com/Rr6nQIk4H9— Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 16, 2021
The forecast in Springfield, Missouri is set to have thunderstorms all day and both teams decided to cancel the game. There are no talks of rescheduling at this time.
Kansas currently sits at 8-6 with and recently had redshirt junior pitcher Cole Larsen named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week.
The Jayhawk’s next action will be against Creighton for a four-game series starting on Friday at 3 p.m. The game on Friday will be Kansas’s home opener and the entire series can be streamed on ESPN+.