An 8th-inning rally from Kansas baseball put the Jayhawks right back into the Border Showdown at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, but Mizzou had no qualms about answering with a rally of its own in the ninth to bury the Jayhawks, 8-3
Though getting the no decision, Mizzou starting righty Logan Lunceford highlighted the Border Showdown special at The K, going six scoreless innings for the Tigers for a career-high nine strikeouts and topping his previous career-high of eight against Florida International. As a freshman for Mizzou, Lunceford was ranked as the No. 2 right-hander and No. 6 overall prospect in Oklahoma’s 2022 senior class by Perfect Game. Across three appearances and one start prior to the matchup, the Edmond native has posted a 2.38 ERA for the Tigers.
Kansas starting pitcher, freshman Karter Muck’s day was short-lived on Wednesday, only going 1.2 innings while allowing two earned runs and surrendering three walks. This was Muck’s third appearance of the season, heading into the Border Showdown 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in relief.
Both sides went down quietly in the first as the Jayhawks stranded two runners to keep the game scoreless, but Mizzou jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second. Muck surrendered a leadoff walk to junior third baseman Trevor Austin. Senior first baseman Hank Zeisler brought him home, easily connecting for his team-leading ninth home run this season. Zeisler, slashing .316/.481/.789 across 19 games, finished his day going 2-for-5 with five RBIs on the day.
The Jayhawk starter found himself in troubled waters after allowing the blast, finding heavy control issues with a hit batter along with narrowly missing two batters’ heads with a pitch in at-bats that resulted in walks to load the bases. With two outs, head coach Dan Fitzgerald called junior righty Hunter Cashero from the bullpen for some damage control, and Cashero escaped the mess he was brought into by striking out sophomore left fielder Juju Stevens. Cashero finished his appearance going 2.1 innings, surrendering one earned run and two walks with one punchout.
1-2-3 innings ensued in the third, but the Tigers tacked on another run in the fourth off of a single by sophomore shortstop Justin Colon to drive home senior centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer. Cashero surrendered two walks in the inning but limited the damage to just the RBI single before finishing his day.
Working with a 3-0 deficit after the Jayhawks went down in order in the bottom of the 4th, junior righty Thaniel Trumper took over for Cashero in the top of the fifth. Trumper held a 4.78 ERA across eight appearances as he headed in for relief, but the Doane transfer was the first Kansas pitcher of the day to hold the Tigers scoreless. Trumper finished with three innings with as many strikeouts under his belt.
With Lunceford’s day ending after six innings, senior lefty Jacob Hasty took the hill for Mizzou. The Jayhawks saw some signs of life in the bottom of the seventh as Hasty surrendered three consecutive walks to load the bases, but the Tigers caught a massive break as sophomore third baseman Michael Brooks grounded into a double play. Though the play brought home sophomore left fielder Luke Leto and advanced junior shortstop Collier Cranford to third, Kansas quickly went from bases loaded with no outs to two outs in the inning. Sophomore center fielder Mike Koszewski flew out to end the inning without Kansas recording another run.
However, the Jayhawks began to take advantage of more opportunities with Lunceford out of the game. Mizzou senior righty Kyle Potthoff surrendered a leadoff walk to sophomore left fielder Chase Jans, and senior first baseman Cole Elvis sent a double down the leftfield line to bring him home and Kansas was suddenly within one. A sacrifice fly from junior designated hitter Janson Reeder and Potthoff’s second walk of the inning put runners on the corners, putting Kansas in the position to tie or grab the lead with one swing of the bat. Another Mizzou pitching change was prompted and with Leto coming up to the plate, the LSU transfer sent it just deep enough to send home Tyler Gerety, who was pinch running for Elvis, and it was suddenly a tie game at 3 a piece.
Jayhawk junior lefty Stone Hewlett entered the game in the top of the eighth, and a 1-2-3 inning with two punchouts was perfect to send him back out for the ninth. However, a hit batter and double by senior centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer had the Tigers in scoring position with no outs, and the newfound tie game was no more after Colon hit a sac fly to deep center. The Tigers tacked on five total runs in the inning, capped off by a bases-clearing double from Zeisler off junior righty Kolby Dougan.
Hewlett, receiving the loss for the Jayhawks, finished with 1.1 innings pitched while allowing three earned runs and two hits.
Tigers freshman lefty Daniel Wissler was sent out for the bottom of the ninth after giving up the sacrifice fly in the eighth and striking out Cranford to end the inning. The O’Fallon, Missouri native locked it down for Mizzou, striking out Jans to end the Border Showdown while being credited with the win.
The loss moves Kansas to 8-11 on the season, with the Jayhawks now looking towards their first taste of Big 12 Conference play. Kansas will now travel to Fort Worth, Texas to face off against TCU for a three-game set on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Lupton Stadium.