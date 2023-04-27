Kansas baseball picked up a 7-5 midweek win over Wichita State on Wednesday night, snapping a six-game winning streak for the Shockers. Nine innings were not enough, as the Jayhawks took the lead in the tenth before shutting the door.
Junior right-hander Hunter Cashero got the start for Kansas. Cashero struggled, giving up three runs on eight hits in four innings of work. However, the bullpen was lights out for the most part. Junior left-hander Ethan Bradford tossed two perfect innings, and junior right-hander Thaniel Trumper picked up the win despite giving up the tying run in the ninth. Junior right-hander Kolby Dougan struck out the side in the tenth to pick up the save.
On the offensive end, timely two-out hitting highlighted the night. Kansas scored five of its seven runs with two outs, including the game-winning two-run single from redshirt sophomore infielder Michael Brooks. Brooks continued his hot hitting as of late with a 2-for-5 day with two RBI. Freshman infielder Cooper Kelly added a two-out, two-run double as part of a 2-for-5 game.
Cashero, who had struck out nine batters in 24 innings pitched going into this game, executed his game plan which was to pitch to contact. However, Wichita State found itself with the bases loaded and one out after two infield singles. Cashero induced a double play to get out of the inning unharmed.
Wichita State took an early 1-0 lead in the second after senior infielder Sawyre Thornhill drove in a run following a one-out triple from junior outfielder Kyte McDonald.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander Matt Boyer got the start for the Shockers and tossed two scoreless innings before being replaced by junior left-hander Caden Favors. The Jayhawks got to Favors, with freshman infielder Cooper Kelly starting the rally with a single. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Michael Koszewski reached on an error before sophomore outfielder Chase Jans doubled home Kelly to tie the game. Favors gave Kansas a 2-1 lead as Koszewski scored on a wild pitch. Wichita State turned to sophomore right-hander Robert Cranz, who got out of the inning.
The Kansas lead did not last long, as the Shockers tacked on two runs in the bottom of the third. A double from sophomore designated hitter Payton Tolle doubled putting runners on second and third with two outs, then sophomore catcher Mauricio Millan gave Wichita State a 3-2 lead with a two-run single.
Cranz quieted the Kansas bats, tossing 2.2 hitless innings while striking out five.
Junior left-hander Ethan Bradford replaced Cashero in the fifth and retired the Shockers in order in his first inning. Bradford shut down the Shockers, tossing a scoreless sixth as well.
Kansas got the lead back in the sixth thanks to a two-out rally. Junior right-hander Cameron Bye entered the game and retired the first two batters he faced before giving up a single and surrendering a walk. Sophomore left-hander Jace Miner replaced Bye to attempt to prevent any damage but loaded the bases after a walk. Then, Kelly gave the Jayhawks a 4-3 lead with a two-run, two-out double.
The Jayhawks added an insurance run in the seventh with another two-out RBI. Redshirt sophomore infielder Michael Brooks doubled, and freshman infielder Kodey Shojinaga brought home Brooks to extend the Kansas lead to 5-3.
The insurance run proved useful, as Wichita State cut the lead in half in the next frame. Junior left-hander Stone Hewlett entered and was met with a leadoff single from Thornhill. Thornhill stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, then junior outfielder Chuck Ingram scored him on a sacrifice fly.
Junior right-hander Thaniel Trumper replaced Hewlett in the eighth and tossed a scoreless inning.
However, Wichita State tied it in the ninth. McDonald doubled and advanced to third on a ground out, then freshman infielder Jack Little tied the game at 5-5 with a two-strike, two-out single. The Shockers loaded the bases after back-to-back walks, but Trumper got out of the inning after a flyout.
The Jayhawks once again utilized a two-out rally to take the lead in the tenth. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English led off the inning with a walk. Redshirt sophomore first baseman Sam Hunt, pinch-running for English, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Koszewski walked and Jans hit an infield single to load the bases with two outs for Brooks. The UCF transfer cashed in, singling home two runs to give Kansas a 7-5 lead.
Junior right-hander Kolby Dougan took the mound in the bottom of the tenth and struck out the side to secure the save.
Kansas will face Oklahoma for a weekend series in Norman, Oklahoma starting on April 28. First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.