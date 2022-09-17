Kansas football defeated the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday, putting up a strong offensive showing against its future Big 12 Conference opponent.
Although the Cougars didn’t come away victorious, Houston would come out strong, as they jumped out to a 14 point lead in the first quarter, as quarterback Clayton Tune connected with Ta’Zhawn Henderson for a 34-yard touchdown.
Following a Kansas punt on the ensuing drive, the Cougars struck quickly again as running back Brandon Campbell broke free for a 40 yard score.
Kansas would respond by scoring two touchdowns of their own, first redshirt-sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels took in a 12 yard rush for a score. Following the touchdown run, Kansas would capitalize on a Houston turnover and sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw would add another rushing touchdown just one play later.
Touchdown’s would continue to come in twos for Kansas, and following a 70 minute lightning delay on the field, Kansas would add two more touchdowns as receivers Luke Grimm and Tory Locklin caught scores.
The Kansas defense would continue to hold Houston, and shortly after Daniels was able to find the paint yet again, this time with his legs.
The Cougars and the Jayhawks would exchange touchdowns and the game would head into the fourth quarter with Kansas in front 42-27
Kansas would strike first in the fourth quarter as well with a Jacob Borchilla field-goal to push the lead to 18 points.
Houston would tack on a triple of their own late in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars scoring stopped there as they ultimately fell to the Jayhawks, 48-30.
Next up, the Jayhawks look to carry on the momentum as they host Duke on Sept. 24 for Family Weekend. Kick off will be at 11 a.m. on FS1.