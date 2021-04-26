The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas last weekend and walked away with two top-10 KU performers and several lifetime bests.
Freshman Victoria Gorlova became the No. 4 performer in KU outdoor history in the women’s triple jump. Gorlova reached 13.01 meters (42-8.25 feet) on her final attempt to win the event.
Freshman Lona Latema became the No. 7 performer in KU outdoor history in the women’s 5,000 meters. Latema clocked a personal best 16:45.40 to place fifth in the competitive field.
Gorlova returned Sunday in the women’s long jump, where she jumped 5.96 meters (19-6.75 feet) to place fourth overall.
In the men’s 110-meter hurdle prelims on Sunday, freshman Cameron Wilmington ran 14.45 to qualify for the finals with the eighth-fastest preliminary time. Wilmington improved his time by running a 14.24 in the event finals on Sunday, which placed him sixth overall.
In the women’s 4x400 meter relay, Honour Finley, Jedah Caldwell, Erin Sermons and Mariah Kuykendoll won the event with a 3:39.66, just behind their season best of 3:32.64 set at the Texas Relays earlier this season.
The Kansas men’s 4x400 meter relay team A finished the meet with a second-place finish in 3:12.76.
The Jayhawks will return home to host the Rock Chalk Classic at Rock Chalk Park from April 30-May 1. The Jayhawks will honor 25 seniors on Senior Day, which takes place on Saturday. Admission to the Rock Chalk Classic is $10 for adults and $5 for children, according to Kansas Athletics.