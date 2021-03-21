The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams won 13 events throughout the two-day meet in Columbia, Missouri at the Missouri Spring Opener this weekend.
Junior Alexandra Emilianov won the women’s discus with a throw of 55.78m (183-0 ft.) for the first event in the field. In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Toni Englund clocked a personal best 14.76 to win the race.
Freshman Cameron Wilmington clocked a 14.76 in the men’s 110-meter hurdles as the fastest collegian in the event. Freshmen Tyler Pride and junior Darius Releford were close behind, with Pride finishing in 14.84 seconds and Releford in 15.15.
Junior Anna Siemens ran the fastest time of her outdoor career and clocked a 54.79 in the women’s 400 meters to win the event.
The Jayhawks looked to the women competing in the women’s 100 meters to take the top three spots. Senior Jedah Caldwell finished in 11.84, junior Marganne Mukes finished in 12.11, and freshman Ahmya McKeithan finished third in 12.16.
Two more victories for the Jayhawks came from the women’s 4x400 meter relays, including the women’s team of Anna Siemens, Erin Sermons, Jedah Caldwell and Jana Shawver finishing in 3:45.06. In the men’s 4x400 meter relay, Kansas’ combo of Releford, Cameron Wilmington, Justice Dick and Xavier Wolf walked away with a win in 3:14.17.
The Jayhawks will be in Austin, Texas from March 24-27 for the Texas Relays and the Oral Roberts Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma March 26-27.