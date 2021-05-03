The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams had an eventful weekend hosting the Rock Chalk Classic at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks won 11 events total as well as a number of personal bests and top performances.
The seniors honored on Senior Day were Gleb Dudarev, Ivan Henry, Christian Champen, Grant Downes, George Letner, Cody Johnson, Michael Melgares, Jelani Pierre, Marcus Quere, Darius Releford, Quanah Gardiner, Ethan Donley, Ben Butler, Isaiah Cole, Jedah Caldwell, Riley Cooney, Zantori Dickerson, Jianni McDole, Morganne Mukes, Erin Sermons, Anna siemens, Andrea Willis, Mariah Kuykendoll, Lisa Lauschke and manager Gavin Glaza.
Junior Alexandra Emilianov set two school records in the discus and shot put. In the women’s discus she threw 60.26 (197.8 ft.), breaking her own school record set at the 2018 Big 12 Outdoor Championship.
In the women’s shot put, she threw 16.87m (55-4.25 ft.) on her first attempt.
On Friday, Dudarev competed in the men’s hammer throw, tossing a season best of 73.92m (242-6 ft.) to win the event and mark the No. 2 mark in the country this season.
Sophomore Rylee Anderson jumped a personal best in the women’s high jump at 1.84m (6-0.5 ft.), marking the No. 6 performance and No. 3 performer in KU outdoor history. Anderson’s jump ranks No. 7 in the NCAA this season.
Cooney became the No. 7 performer in KU outdoor history by running a 10:15.72 in the women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase.
The Jayhawks will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on May 8 to compete in the Ward Haylett Invitational hosted by Kansas State before the Big 12 Outdoor Championship May 14-16.