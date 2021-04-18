The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams competed Saturday at the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma and the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas.
In Norman, junior Toni Englund finished second in the women’s heptathlon with 5,374 points. She now has the third-best in Kansas outdoor history and the 19th best showing in the NCAA this season. Englund also finished first in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:23.11 to earn 782 points.
Englund continued on to finish in the top three in the 100m hurdles, the high jump, the long jump and the javelin throw.
In Waco, senior Marcus Quere came in first in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:19.62.
Junior Honour Finley won the women’s 400 in a time of 53.40 seconds and sophomore Zach Bradford won the men’s pole vault with a mark of 5.71m.
The Jayhawks also placed three in the top five of the men’s pole vault with junior Kyle Rogers finishing fourth and senior Christian Champen finishing fifth.
Sophomore Samantha Van Hoecke won the women’s pole vault with a mark of 4.21m, which is the eighth-best mark in Kansas outdoor history.
On Friday, senior Gleb Dudarev won the men’s hammer throw at 70.06m, a new stadium record. Dedarev already owns the third-best mark in the NCAA set from earlier this season.
Also in Waco, junior Alexandra Emilianov finished third in the women’s shot put at 16.42m. Her throw was the fourth-best mark in Kansas outdoor history.
The women’s 4X400m team of Finley, senior Jedah Caldwell, junior Erin Sermons and senior Mariah Kuykendoll finished second in 3:37.30.
Kansas will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the John McDonnell Invitational on April 23-24.